Reolink Fall Prime Day: Autumn’s Best Deals on Home Security – Get up to 44% OFF

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Reolink is one of the top security camera brands out there right now, and BGR readers know that I’m a big fan. As you can see in my Reolink PoE camera system review, the company makes tons of different high-quality PoE cameras. On top of that, I recently switched to Reolink battery cameras inside my home, and I couldn’t be happier.

Reolink’s battery-powered security cameras offer class-leading features at prices that are surprisingly affordable, even without any deals or discounts. For Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale, however, Reolink is running some of the most impressive deals we’ve seen on its newest battery cameras. That includes huge discounts on the Reolink Argus 4 Pro, the Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera, and the game-changing Reolink Altas PT Ultra with crazy 16-month battery life. You can shop those deals and more on Reolink’s Amazon store page, or keep reading to learn more about each of these best-in-class battery cameras.

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing

Reolink Argus 4 Pro: 36% off for Prime Big Deal Days

Image source: Reolink

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro is one of the company’s most popular new models. It’s also packed full of great features that you can’t find on other battery-powered security cameras in this price range.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With its unique design, the Argus 4 Pro uses two high-definition camera lenses to stitch together a single ultra-wide 4K video feed. You get a whopping 180° of wide-angle coverage with this camera. And because videos are in stunning 4K UHD, you can zoom in to see every last detail.

Another great feature of the Argus 4 Pro is Reolink’s ColorX tech, which gives you shockingly clear color night vision. Reolink uses an F/1.0 aperture and 1/1.8 sensor in combination with software to capture crystal-clear nighttime video footage in full color.

When you use the Argus 4 Pro to play back recorded video clips or stream live video, you’ll appreciate the super-fast Wi-Fi 6 support that this model offers. As a matter of fact, this is the first battery camera ever to have dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support.

There are plenty of other great features on this model, such as a 180° PIR sensor that cuts down on false motion alerts, support for up to 128GB of microSD storage, Reolink Home Hub support, enhanced Smart Detection, and no required subscription fees. Plus, the bundle on sale for Prime Day includes a 6W solar panel that provides about 24 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of sunlight.

Available on Amazon

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro is one of the best battery-powered security cameras on the market, and it retails for $219.99 when bundled with Reolink’s solar panel. However, during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale, you can get this bundle for an all-time low price of just $139.99.

Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera: Only $76.99 for Prime Day

It goes without saying that no home security setup is complete without a video doorbell. That’s why you should definitely take advantage of this year’s Fall Prime Day deal on the Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera.

While most comparable video doorbells offer 1080p FHD resolution, this model supports 2K+ Super HD resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels thanks to its 5-megapixel sensor. Video clips and live video feeds have much more detail as a result. After all, what good is a video doorbell if you can barely see people’s faces?

Reolink’s Doorbell WiFi Camera can record and save motion clips locally on a microSD card, so you can quickly watch them back in the Reolink app on your smartphone or computer. Or, you can connect the doorbell to a Reolink Home Hub and store your footage along with all your other Reolink battery cameras. Whichever option you choose, you won’t have to pay a monthly subscription fee. That’s a huge bonus.

Other key features of the Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera include a waterproof design, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support, a 180° wide-angle field of view, a built-in mic and speaker, and more.

Available on Amazon

The Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera retails for $109.99 when bundled with a Reolink Chime V2. Until the end of Prime Big Deal Days on October 9, you can get yours for just $76.99.

Reolink Altas PT Ultra: 30% off!

Reolink’s last featured deal for Fall Prime Day happens to be my favorite new battery camera of 2024. It’s called the Reolink Altas PT Ultra, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

We’ve covered the Altas PT Ultra before here at BGR, but it still blows me away every time I revisit it. This Reolink camera is one of the most impressive new models I’ve come across in years.

First of all, the Altas PT Ultra is a battery-powered camera that can pan and tilt. With 355° of panning (left to right) and 90° of tilting (up and down), you never have to worry about blind spots with this camera. On top of that, it has automatic motion tracking. That means when a motion event occurs, the camera will pan and tilt on its own to follow whatever or whoever is moving. That way, you don’t miss any of the action.

Powering this model is a massive 20,000 mAh battery, which is the largest of its kind in a security camera. Having a battery this size allows the Altas PT Ultra to offer another first-of-its-kind feature: 4K UHD continuous video recording. You can record up to 12 hours of continuous video footage per day for up to eight days on a single charge. And that doesn’t even take into account the solar panel that you can use with it.

If you decide to configure the camera to record regular PIR-triggered motion events instead of continuous recording, you’ll enjoy unbelievable battery life of up to 500 days on a charge. That’s more than 16 months! Plus, the Reolink Altas PT Ultra supports 10 seconds of pre-recording for motion clips, which is something else that you can’t get on other battery cameras. This way, saved video clips begin a full 10 seconds before the PIR trigger so you can see everything that leads up to the motion alert.

Available on Amazon

The Reolink Altas PT Ultra is a marvel of a battery cam, and it retails for $219.99 when bundled with a Reolink solar panel. For Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, this bundle is down to $159.99. That’s a new all-time low price for this impressive battery camera, and you should definitely take advantage.

As a reminder, all of these Fall Prime Day deals from Reolink are only available through the end of the day on October 13. Other Reolink cameras are also on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, offering discounts up to 44% off. You can shop the entire sale on Reolink’s Amazon store page.