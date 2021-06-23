Amazon just revealed its official list of Prime Day 2021 best-sellers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon just released its wrapup press release for Prime Day, and wouldn’t you know it… Prime Day 2021 was the biggest Prime Day ever! Yes, it obviously goes without saying that Amazon makes the same proclamation each and every year. This year, however, all you had to do was take one look at all the deals out there and you could immediately tell that 2021 was going to be a blowout year for Amazon’s big Prime Day sales event.

Are you wondering if any of those fantastic deals made Amazon’s list of Prime Day 2021’s best-sellers? Well, we finally have our answer because Amazon just revealed the list of Prime Day’s best-selling products.

Can you guess what the #1 best-seller was in the United States during Prime Day 2021? No, it wasn’t an Instant Pot or an Amazon device like a Kindle. It was actually the Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, which was on sale with a deep discount. That Prime Day discount is now gone, but interestingly, the #2 best-selling from Amazon’s big sales event — Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder — is still on sale with a huge 46% discount!

Also of note, Amazon said the #1 best-selling product globally from Prime Day 2021 was the Fire TV Stick 4K. If you missed out on that sale, it’s worth noting that the Prime Day deal is gone but you can still save 20% if you hurry.

These were the five best-selling Prime Day deals in the United States, according to Amazon:

Here are some more details from Amazon’s note to the press on Wednesday morning:

Best-selling categories worldwide for Prime Day 2021 included tools, beauty, nutrition, baby care, electronics including Amazon Devices, apparel, and household products.

Top-selling products worldwide for Prime Day 2021 included iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins by Goli Nutrition, and Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips.

Prime members worldwide saved while gearing up for back to school purchasing more than 600,000 backpacks, 1 million laptops, 1 million headphones, 240,000 notebooks, 40,000 calculators, and 220,000 Crayola products.

Tens of millions of customers viewed Prime Day product demonstrations and try-on hauls, heard directly from creators, and more during Amazon Live live streams throughout Prime Day.

And here are some more tidbits from Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 wrapup press release:

Members took advantage of incredible savings on Amazon Devices throughout Prime Day.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote was the most popular item purchased during Prime Day with customers purchasing more Fire TV 4K streaming media players on Prime Day this year than any previous Prime Day.

Customers purchased a record-setting number of Fire TVs, from brands including Toshiba and Insignia, during Prime Day and the two weeks leading up to this year’s event.

Customers purchased hundreds of thousands of Amazon Fire tablets and Fire Kids tablets this Prime Day, including the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet, Fire HD 8 tablet, and Fire HD 8 Kids tablet.

In the days leading up to Prime Day, Alexa helped make shopping easier for tens of millions of customers, including by proactively finding deals on items in customers’ carts and enabling them to get important reminders.

