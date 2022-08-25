$25 Kasa power strip on Amazon controls 3 devices with a smartphone or Alexa

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Power strips on Amazon are great, but it should go without saying that smart plugs are essential tech in any smart home. They also happen to provide what is by far the easiest way to add smart features to any dumb device.

It couldn’t be any easier to set up a smart plug. Once you do, you can control so many different “dumb” devices with your iPhone or Android device. You can even your voice thanks to integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

We should note that our readers’ #1 favorite smart plugs happen to be on sale right now at the lowest price of all time. With that in mind, it’s the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

Are you new to the smart home space? This is the best way to start your smart home journey. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $6.25 each when you buy a 4-pack.

These Kasa smart plugs typically retail for $12-$15 apiece, so this is a fantastic value!

On top of that, however, there’s another deal on the TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Plug Power Strip that you definitely need to check out.

Kasa smart power strip on Amazon

TP-Link’s deep smart plug discount is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss. But there’s one common scenario that these smart plugs actually aren’t that great for.

What happens if you want to control two or three different devices that are all in the same area of a room? Do you really want to eat up the space in all your power outlets?

That’s where something like the TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Plug Power Strip comes in, and it’s just $24.99 right now thanks to a new lower retail price and a coupon you can clip on Amazon.

That means for the price of one single Amazon Smart Plug, you get a smart power strip that can control three different devices. It can also charge two more gadgets thanks to two extra USB ports.

This Kasa surge protector has not one, not two, but three different smart outlets that are all built into one sleek and compact power strip. Control each outlet independently with the free Kasa smartphone app on your iPhone or Android.

This power strip also supports voice commands with either Alexa or Google Assistant. The setup is quick and easy, and everyone knows TP-Link makes high-quality products.

That’s why more than 5,700 Amazon shoppers have already given this awesome surge protector a 5-star rating. Even more impressively, it has a 4.7-star rating overall!

A handy extra feature

There’s another great feature on this model as well, and it’s the fact that the Kasa KP303 has two USB power ports in addition to the four standard AC electrical outlets.

That means you can charge another two smartphones, tablets, eBook readers, and plenty more without having to unplug anything!

You cannot control the USB power ports with a smartphone or your voice like the regular power outlets. But there isn’t much use for smart USB power ports anyway. Why would you want to stop charging your cell phone with a voice command?

The TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Plug Power Strip is a fantastic value, especially while it’s on sale with a discount. Definitely check out this awesome discounted power strip on Amazon.

Kasa KP303 smart power strip fast facts

Image source: TP-Link Here’s more info about this awesome smart power strip on Amazon:

Simple setup with the free Kasa app available in the iOS App Store or Google Play on Android

Once configured and connected to your home Wi-Fi network, you can control your devices from anywhere in the world

The surge protector includes 3 three-prong power outlets that can each be controlled individually

This way, you can turn one device on and off without affecting anything else that’s plugged into the power strip

Also includes 2 USB-A ports to charge your smartphone and accessories

Supports voice control using either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, no hub required

Schedule capability lets you configure time-based schedules for each or all of the individual power outlets

UL-approved surge protection automatically cuts the power to your devices when a surge is detected

TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Plug Power Strip List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

