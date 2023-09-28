Amazon’s #1 best-selling soundbar is down to $31, and it sounds better than I thought

Since early last year, the #1 best-selling soundbar on Amazon has been the Majority Bowfell compact TV soundbar. It has a retail price of $45 but often goes on sale for even less than that. Right now, for example, the Majority Bowfell soundbar’s price is down to just $31.95, thanks to a double discount.

Considering this soundbar is so cheap, I personally found it hard to believe that this model was as good as all the Amazon reviews suggested. I bought one and tried it for myself, and I’ll quickly run through my impressions here. I’ll also give you a few upgrade options that offer better sound quality if you’re willing to spend significantly more money.

I purchased a Majority Bowfell TV soundbar last year after seeing it in the #1 best-selling spot for several months. With a price point that low, I had to see if it actually delivered decent sound quality.

Truth be told, my expectations were extremely low. But you know what? I was pleasantly surprised when my soundbar was delivered, and it was very easy to set up.

My main sound system throughout my house is Sonos. That includes the soundbars and surround speakers in my living room and basement. Needless to say, the Majority Bowfell doesn’t compare at all to a Sonos setup.

I’ve also tested mid-range and high-end soundbars from the likes of Bose, Sony, and other top brands. It’s the same story there.

But that’s not what the Majority Bowfell TV soundbar is. It’s a $45 soundbar that’s currently on sale for $31.95, and it improves your sound quality compared to using the built-in speakers on your TV or computer.

That’s what it’s for, and it definitely delivers.

I was pretty surprised at the clarity of the Majority Bowfell, even at a reasonably high volume. The bass certainly isn’t going to knock you out of your seat, but it’s better than most built-in TV speakers and just about all built-in PC speakers.

For under $50, the Majority Bowfell is a terrific value, and it’s compact enough to fit anywhere.

If you’re looking for some higher-quality options and you’re willing to spend at least three times what the Bowfell soundbar costs, I’ve included a few good alternatives below.