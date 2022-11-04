JCPenney Black Friday deals 2022 have already started

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
JCPenney wants customers to get a head start on holiday shopping by offering thousands of deals and the sales have already started. There will be new deals all month long, leading up to November 25th, where you can start your day at 5 a.m. at your local JCPenney store shopping Black Friday deals.
There will be deals for the whole family and you’ll be able to knock out a ton of those deals on your holiday shopping list at JCPenney. The JCPenney Black Friday deals even continue to November 27th, where there is a Final Hours sale.
JCPenney Black Friday early deals
Right now, you can shop for a ton of great deals for everyone on your list. Choose from home, apparel, accessories, and so much more. You can check out the weekly deals ads here and also see what’s in store for Black Friday proper.
Some of the incredible JCPenney Black Friday deals you should expect are:
Home
- Cooks 5.3-qt stand mixer at $119.99 (reg. $190)
- Cooks 2-qt air fryer at $31.49 (reg. $60)
- Tranquility 12-lb weighted blanket at $39.99 (reg. $150)
- Home Expressions Quick Dri benzoyl peroxide friendly bath towels at $4.99 (reg. $14)
- North Pole Trading Co. Mink To Sherpa Reversible Comforter at $49.99 any size (reg. $140 – $200)
- Protocol Court Softside 5-pc. Luggage Set at $129.99 (reg $500)
- 60% off bedroom furniture
- Free box spring with purchase of select mattresses
- Black+Decker 6-Slice Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven at $69.99 (reg. $160)
Apparel
- 50% off select family pajamas (reg. $5-$69)
- Arizona Lounge Juniors Womens Long Sleeve Zipper Hoodie at $13.49 (reg. $44)
- Women’s JCPenney Black Friday deals
- Men’s JCPenney Black Friday deals
- Baby and kids JCPenney Black Friday deals
Tech
- Memorex Total Home Entertainment Bundle at $99.99 (reg. $199)
- Q7+ Unisex Adult Black Smart Watch at $29.99 (reg. $90)
- Air 3 Smart Watch Heart Rate Blush Strap 40mm at $49.99 (reg. $95)
- Crosley Musician Entertainment Center at $129.99 (reg. $199)
- Bionik Pro Accessory Kit for XBOX X/S at $69.99 (reg. $129)
Toys and Games
- Discovery #Mindblown Jellyfish Aquarium Lamp at $29.99 (reg. $59)
- Sharper Image Toy Laser Tag Shooting Game at $29.99 (reg. $49)
- Merkury Duet Karaoke Microphones and Bluetooth Speaker at $69.99 (reg. $120)
- Bionik Pro Accessory Kit for Playstation 5 at $69.99 (reg. $129)
Plus, there’s so much more, including beauty, holiday gifts, shoes, jewelry, and more.
Keep checking out the deals and there will be more to come as the month goes on. JCPenney Black Friday deals roll out routinely throughout the day and don’t forget the ones for actual Black Friday.
