Jabra Bluetooth earbuds are so much cheaper than AirPods in this big sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Week were incredible last year. The savings were off the charts, and so many best-selling products plummeted to all-time low prices. Bluetooth earbuds were particularly popular with our readers last year, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. And that includes Jabra headphones since the deals were absolutely incredible.

Now, it should go without saying that Apple earbuds were the most popular among our readers. And incredibly, the two hottest AirPods Black Friday deals are back right now.

Brand new AirPods Pro are somehow back on sale for just $174.99 and Apple’s AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99. They’re still flying off of Amazon’s shelves though, so both models are definitely sell-out risks.

But there’s another amazing sale you should also check out. It covers a different true wireless earphones brand that stirs up almost as much buzz as AirPods.

That’s right, we’re talking about Jabra headphone deals. And all the hottest sales new models from Jabra are on sale at prices that match or beat Black Friday last year. That includes the #1 best-selling Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds that normally sell for $200.

Right now they’re down to only $149.99, which is a new all-time low price!

Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds - Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless… List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra headphones deals

Out of everything on sale now that Christmas is behind us, headphones have been particularly popular this year among our readers.

There are no headphones on Amazon’s entire site that are anywhere near as popular as AirPods Pro with MagSafe with our readers. In fact, the only headphones that come anywhere close are AirPods 3. Every AirPods model is on sale with deep discounts right now. That means you can pick up AirPods Pro or other AirPods today at the lowest prices of 2022 so far.

Before you buy any of those popular earphones though, are other options that people love just as much for even less money.

Image source: Jabra/Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds offer fantastic sound quality as well as great battery life. On top of that, they feature Amazon Alexa support so you can take your favorite voice assistant with you everywhere you go.

These wildly popular earphones retail for $200. That is already less than what you’d pay for AirPods Pro. Thanks to a massive discount at Amazon today, however, you can pick up a pair for just $149.99!

Of note, you’ll also find Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds on sale for $149.99, down from $180. These popular true wireless earbuds also feature active noise cancellation. Plus, they’re designed with better water resistance and a secure fit during workouts.

Jabra’s newest earbuds are also on sale

There are even more best-selling Jabra headphones models on sale right now. That includes a rare discount on Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds.

Hurry and you can get a pair of Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds for just $59.99 instead of $80. These are the latest and greatest entry-level Bluetooth earbuds from Jabra and they’ve never been cheaper.

Also, $100 Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds are back in stock and they’re down to $63 if you hurry.

You can see all the deals down below. They’re all likely set to end sometime this week. That means you don’t have much time to save. Also of note, several colorways are already sold out, which is another indication that these deals will sell out soon.

All the Jabra headphones deals

Here’s a roundup of all the Jabra headphones deals you’ll find right now at Amazon. As we mentioned earlier though, several of these models are serious sell-out risks.

That’s especially true for the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds and the Jabra Elite 3 model. Some colorways are already sold out now, in fact.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds



Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds - Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless… List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds

Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds - True Wireless Sports Ear Buds with Jabra ShakeG… List Price: $179.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $30.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Elite 3 Earbuds

Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Noise Isolating True Wireless Buds with 4 Bui… List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Copper Blue – Blueto… List Price: $99.99 Price: $64.99 You Save: $35.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Copper Black – Over Ear Bluetooth Headphon… List Price: $249.99 Price: $202.34 You Save: $47.65 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online