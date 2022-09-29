Oops! Amazon mistake cuts Fire TV Stick Lite price to $17.49

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We’re going to be quick with this deal because you need to be quick in order to get in on the action. Long story short, Amazon appears to have made a mistake that slashes its Fire TV Stick Lite price to just $17.49 each when you buy two!

That’s the lowest price of the season, and there’s no telling how long it will be around. If this is indeed an Amazon mistake, it could be corrected at any moment.

If you visit Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite page right now, you should see a banner across the top. It looks like this:

As you can see if you zoom in, the text reads as follows: “Purchase a Fire TV Stick Lite and get $5 off your second Fire TV Stick Lite. Use promo code LITEX2 at checkout. One 2-pack per customer.”

All things considered, that’s not really an impressive deal. But here’s where things get interesting.

If you add two Fire TV Stick Lite devices to your cart and use that coupon code, the price doesn’t drop by $5. Instead, the price drops by $25!

One Fire TV Stick Lite on its own costs $29.99. Add two to your cart and the total is $59.98 before taxes. But then, if you apply the coupon code LITEX2, you’ll slash $24.99 off the price. That means you’re paying $34.99 total, or just $17.49 each!

Again, there’s no telling how long you have to take advantage of this deal. If it is a mistake on Amazon’s part, it could be corrected at any moment. Or, if it’s just a typo in the banner on the Fire TV Stick page, then you should still hurry. After all, this deal might only be around for a few days.

Get Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.49 Each When You Buy Two with Coupon Code LITEX2! List Price: $29.99 Price: $17.49 You Save: $12.50 (42%) Buy Now Coupon Code: LITEX2 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

