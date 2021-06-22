Stay in touch with $100 off Facebook Portal Plus during Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

During the last year, trying to find ways to stay connected with our family and friends proved to be difficult. Being on constant video calls and phone calls for work has gotten tiresome. So, when you were able to message your loved ones, it made knowing how to use the technology so worth it. It has never been easier to video call and chat with people and Facebook has helped make that so. During Amazon Prime Day, Facebook is giving back to its millions of users with some great deals.

Running during Prime Day, you’ll be able to get the Facebook Portal Plus for $100 off what it normally costs! That’s a fantastic deal that you won’t find for very long. You’ll be able to video message friends and family with ease, so you can stay up to date on what’s going on in their lives. Watching your nieces and nephews grow up or staying in touch with your grandparents to show them how big your kids are getting can be priceless memories you’re not going to want to miss out on.

The Facebook Portal Plus allows you to easily call and video chat with your friends through WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, even if they don’t have a Portal. This has a 15.6″ screen that gives you more to look at. As you’re moving around the room, the Smart Camera will automatically pan and zoom to keep up with the action. This is a game-changer because you don’t have to sit still for an entire call. The Smart Sound enhances your voice while minimizing background noise, making the call audio clearer.

They are extremely safe to use, as every call is encrypted. You can join or host a group call of up to 50 people with Messenger Rooms. You can also utilize this to connect your house, as it is Amazon Alexa-enabled for voice commands. Have it read you the news or help listen to your favorite music. Plus, kids will love using it as they can read along with books and play around with animation or the immersive AR effects. All of this technology is yours, for a limited time, for just $179!

Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa - Black List Price: $263.38 Price: $179.00 You Save: $84.38 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If the Portal Plus is not quite what you’re looking for, you can opt for the original Portal. You’ll still get all of the great features that the Portal Plus delivers but the screen is 10″ with a touchscreen display. You can get either of these in black or white and the Portal is $80 off right now, selling for only $99!

Facebook Portal - Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display with Alexa – White List Price: $179.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $80.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t forget to make your video calls to your friends and family and don’t forget to check out either of these fantastic deals.

