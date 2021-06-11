10 incredible early Prime Day deals that are about to end at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a Prime member then by now, you should definitely know the drill. Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year each and every year, and all the deepest discounts are available exclusively to Prime subscribers. On top of that, we all know that Prime Day is so huge that Amazon’s deals are never confined solely to the actual dates on which Prime Day is scheduled to take place. For example, Prime Day 2021 is coming on June 21 and June 22… but there are already so many early Prime Day deals out there right now! That means you don’t have to wait until Prime Day actually arrives to get the lowest prices of the year on so many of Amazon’s most popular products.

Anyone reading this who doesn’t already subscribe to Prime should know that you can still shop all of Amazon’s crazy Prime Day 2021 deals without paying a penny for Prime. As long as you’ve never done a Prime trial before, you can sign up right now for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. That way, you can score all the early Prime Day deals mentioned in this post, as well as all the deals that are available on Prime Day!

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at Amazon’s 10 best early Prime Day deals that are available right now because they’re all slated to disappear from Amazon’s site either later today or over this coming weekend.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with TP-Link's Kasa smart plugs — get them for just $6.07 each! List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

There are a few early Prime Day deals that our readers have been particularly interested in, so we’re going to cover them front and center. Thousands upon thousands of BGR Deals readers have taken advantage of these awesome discounts already, and they won’t be around for much longer.

First and foremost, Amazon’s pre-Prime Day deal on the newest Ring Video Doorbell is incredible. This new model is already a terrific value at $60, which is the normal retail price. Remember how expensive Ring’s doorbells used to be before Amazon bought the company? $60 is a great price indeed, but Prime members can pick one up right now for just $44.99. Oh, and on top of that, you’ll get a free Echo Dot with your purchase.

That’s a $100 value and it’s probably the hottest deal of the year so far at Amazon!

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3) - Charcoal Price: Was $100, Now $44.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Next up, we have Amazon’s early Prime Day 2021 deals on the Blink Mini home security cameras as well as Amazon’s Blink Indoor camera and the Blink Outdoor camera.

The Blink Mini is down to just $19.99 right now instead of $35, which is by far the best price we’ve ever seen for this awesome home security camera. Meanwhile, wire-free and weather-proof Blink Outdoor cameras start at just $59.99 instead of $100 for a one-camera system, and Blink Outdoor add-on cameras are just $49.99 each instead of $90. Blink Indoor cameras normally start at $80 for a one-camera system and $70 for add-on cameras, but those numbers are down to $49.99 and $44.99, respectively.

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motio… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery life and… List Price: $89.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera with two-year battery life, motion detection, and… List Price: $69.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $25.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anyone looking to turbocharge their home wireless network really needs to check out the $279 eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system, which is currently down to an all-time low price of just $181.

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack, one ee… List Price: $279.00 Price: $181.00 You Save: $98.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Want to make excellent use of the new lightning-fast Wi-Fi network you’ll have at home once you set up your eero system? Amazon is running four fantastic early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Edition smart TVs, with prices starting at just $99.99!

Or, if you don’t need a new TV, eligible customers can use the coupon code HELLOFTV to snag a $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99. That discounted price also happens to be the lowest price of 2021 so far!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

You should definitely check out all of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2021 deals right here, and scroll down to see all the deals Amazon mentioned in the big press release that went out earlier this week:

Amazon Devices: Ring Video Doorbells start at $44.99. Prioritize smart home security with up to $150 off Ring Spotlight Cameras, including Ring Spotlight Cam Mount ($199.99), Ring Spotlight Cam Battery two-pack ($299.98), and Ring Spotlight Cam Battery three-pack ($449.97). Upgrade to reliable wifi coverage for your whole home and save over $90 on eero wifi systems, including eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 two ($129) and three ($181) packs.

Fashion: Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men’s and women’s activewear from Amazon brands.

Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men’s and women’s activewear from Amazon brands. Health & Wellness: Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits.

Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits. Pets: Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo.

Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo. Toys : Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products.

: Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products. Electronics: Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Cardholders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs.

Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Cardholders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs. Kitchen: Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro.

Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro. Home: Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more.

Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more. Household Essentials: Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto!

Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto! Home Improvement: Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium-ion and Duracell batteries.

Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium-ion and Duracell batteries. Grocery: Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh.

Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh. Sports & Outdoors : Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment.

: Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment. Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle.

Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle. Panera Bread: Panera is fueling Prime Day shoppers with a sweet (and savory) deal. Prime members who sign up for MyPanera rewards will get a $3 shopping credit and 40% off their Panera online order on Prime Day.

Today's Top Deal

Free Echo Dot with when you buy a $45 Ring Video Doorbell in this crazy early Prime Day deal! Price: Was $100, Now $44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.