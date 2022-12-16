Decorate for the holidays with Cricut machines and save up to 48%

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

People generally think of holiday string lights, tinsel, trees, and other kinds of decorations when they think about setting their homes up for the holidays and Christmas. These can transform your home into a blinking landscape that impresses the people in the area. Mostly, they’re meant to make you happy. If you’re looking for different ways to change up your decorating, you should consider some Cricut machines.

When you are coming up with how to best decorate your home for the holidays, there’s plenty to consider. You can get a deal on a Christmas tree purchase at Amazon, where you’ll get a free Echo Dot and an Amazon smart plug when you buy a tree.

But when it comes to making your own decorations, Cricut machines are what you should consider using. These are handy for DIY types as they can help you design, cut, and craft decorations from all kinds of materials. Amazon has a huge sale on Cricut machines and extensions that you have to see. Take a look below at all this sale offers.

Cricut machines and deals

We’ll start by highlighting the machines that are available. The Cricut Maker 3 is one of the premium machines that Cricut offers. It cuts doubly faster and with 10 times the cutting force. It’s smarter than other machines that have come from Cricut as well.

This can handle up to 300 different materials as the included rotary blade cuts any fabric and the knife blade makes precise cuts to thicker materials. Smaller materials are simple to cut. It has wireless Bluetooth connectivity, so you can connect it to your phone or computer to utilize your designs.

You can save $50 if you snag the Cricut Maker 3 today for only $379.

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a sleeker machine that can cut more than 100 materials. Choose from cardstock, vinyl, iron-on, and more. There is built-in storage in the top of the machine to keep your space tidier.

This is compatible with six tools for cutting, writing, foiling, and more. There are other blades and tools that you can buy separately to make this even more versatile. You can get this in multiple colors for only $169, a savings of $80.

For those who want a portable Cricut, the Cricut Joy can fit in a bag with ease and cut 50 materials. It’s only $129 today.

Extensions you can choose from

There are plenty of add-ons you can use when you have a Cricut machine. That’s what makes them so versatile. Heat presses are what are on sale right now that you have to check out.

Start small with the mini heat press that is uniquely shaped and works on extra small items. You can cycle through three heat settings to find the one that’s right for your material. This is simple to store and use. Get it for only $39 instead of $69 today.

If you’re looking for a heat press machine, the Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine comes in two different sizes. You get pro-level heat transfer results as it is as convenient as an iron. It is equipped with an insulated safety base and there’s an auto-off feature.

You can control the temperature up to 400 degrees F and it takes no time to heat up. The 9″ x 9″ is down $100 and the 12″ x 10″ option is down $91.34.

For specific heating jobs, the Cricut Mug Press and the Cricut Hat Press are available. These give you customization options, safety features, and ease of use that you’ll love. Save $50 and $20 respectively now.

Hurry up and snag these before the deals run out!