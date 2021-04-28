If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Minimize the chaos that is probably all of your toddler’s bedroom floor by getting them a toy chest to store all of their toys. Organization and responsibilities are duties you can teach to your young one while they are still at an impressionable age. Showing them to put away their belongings will go a long way to clearing the clutter in your home. With a toy chest to store their stuffed animals, dolls, board games, figurines, balls, and many other toys, this is a smart idea. Many parents make rules about cleaning up toys before meals or bedtime to add some semblance of order in a day. You can find ways to store play items and we’ve highlighted some of the best options on the market for you to see. Take a look at our picks for the best toy chests and add some order back into your home.

Protect your child from injury

For quality you can trust, look at the Wooden Toy Chest from Melissa & Doug. This is a sturdy, wooden toy chest that can hold over 240 pounds of toys. The safety-hinged lid opens and closes easily, but it will protect your child’s fingers when they are closing it, as it closes slowly. This design improves the durability of the entire chest. You’ll get 4.5 cubic feet of storage capacity for you to tuck away all of the items your child plays with. It comes in white, gray, or blonde, allowing you to match your child’s room or the playroom easier. This is an excellent gift for soon to be or new parents. It has been tested to meet up to lofty safety standards.

Safety-hinged lid open and closes easily

4.5 cubic feet of storage capacity

Comes in white, gray, or blonde

For a finish that is sure to please

Offered in multiple finishes, the KidKraft Austin Toy Box is a multipurpose toy chest. This will look good in any room of your house, as you can get this in either vanilla, cherry, red, white, espresso, and grey fog. It has a safety hinge that prevents the lid from dropping. It can double as a bench for additional seating. Made from sturdy wood construction, it is durable and built to last. The bedroom or playroom will stay tidy and organized when you utilize this.

Choose between vanilla, cherry, red, white, espresso, and grey fog

Safety hinge prevents lid from dropping

Doubles as a bench

Kids love a theme

Allow your child to pick from their favorite Disney characters when you choose the Delta Children Deluxe Toy Box. These are recommended for ages three to eight and are made of engineered wood with scratch-resistant finishes. The options to choose from are Frozen II, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Princesses, Pixar’s Cars, and PAW Patrol, so your child can pick their favorite. They all have slow closing lids with safety hinges as well as rounded corners and smooth edges for more protection. Once it is assembled, it measures 21.5″ x 23.5″ x 14.5″ and it meets or exceeds safety standards.

Pick between six possible children’s themes

Rounded corners and smooth edges

Meets or exceeds safety standards

Comfortable to sit on

If you want a chest that will double as a bench to sit on, consider the Otto & Ben Folding Toy Box Chest. This has comfort foam padding that’s on top of the chest for added seating that’s enjoyable to sit on. The lid opens on either side, so you don’t have to only toss a toy into one side. It takes no time to set up and, when it isn’t in use, it can be folded compactly and stored away. It comes in seven different colors and the sturdy construction makes it stable. It measures 45″ x 15″ x 15″.

Comfort foam padding on top

Lid opens on either side

Can be folded compactly when not in use

Make it easier to bring with you

Image source: Gimars/Amazon

The Gimars Upgrade Larger 22 Inch Well Standing Collapsible Canvas Toy Chest Box gives you plenty of room to work with. This measures 22″ x 15″ x 13″, which is larger than the original one. This has well standing and sturdy construction, as it comes with six plastic inserts to keep the sides upright. This is a durable jute tote and the waterproof construction is great for bath toy storage. It is wire-framed for stability. You can collapse it when it is not filled, making it simple to carry. You can fold it to 1″ in height.

Sturdy construction

Six plastic inserts

Collapse it when it is not filled

