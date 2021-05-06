If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are plenty of people who would say they are obsessed with finding the perfect way to listen to music. Either they work to have the best possible stereo system and listening area in their home or office, or they wish they could do that. Soundproofing a room for something like a podcasting studio can give you different listening dynamics but it’s really helpful for recording. There are various ways to enhance your listening experiences in your home and keeping your music equipment in one place is a first step. A stereo cabinet is an easy way to store your stereo in your home and keep it accessible for listening. This provides you with a method to reaching your tuner, speakers, record players, or more when you’re wanting to sit at home and just jam out. The stereo cabinet will also add some great décor to your home, as it can serve as a focal point of the room. We’ve highlighted five of the best stereo cabinets below to give you an idea of what you could use in your listening room.

Play your old records

Image source: Crosley/Amazon

Vinyl is coming back in a big way as musical artists are releasing albums again on records. For anyone who still prefers listening to music that way, consider the Crosley Furniture Everett Mid-Century Modern Media Console. This offers convenient storage for your record player, as there is an area on the top right of the console that will fit one easily. There is a hinged lid that opens up to reveal your turntable, so you can tuck it away when it’s not in use. There are sliding doors on the bottom that conceal more storage options and it includes wire racks to store your records. The doors will move easily when you need to open them. You can choose from three finishes: mahogany, acorn, or matte black.

Key Features:

Hinged lid for record player

Sliding doors on the bottom

Wire racks for records

Crosley Furniture Everett Mid-Century Modern Media Console, Mahogany List Price:$379.00 Price:$270.20

Add that shimmer

Image source: Sonax/Amazon

If you want your equipment to be tucked away but still visible, opt for the Sonax Cranley Wide Enclosed Component Stand. This gives you ample storage for audio and video equipment. It also has easy touch glass doors that will pop open when you press on them and close when you press them back in place. The magnetic catches make sure of that. It takes almost no time to assemble, freeing you up for more time listening. This features a midnight black lacquer finish and a contemporary design that will fit in nicely with your home.

Key Features:

Magnetic catches

Easy touch glass doors

Midnight black lacquer finish

Sonax Cranley Wide Enclosed Component Stand, 21-Inch, Ravenwood Black List Price:$349.00 Price:$198.40

Enjoy an extra shelf

Image source: Nexera/Amazon

Most options you’ll find have three shelves. But the Nexera Jasper Audio Tower has four shelves for added storage. The four open storage shelves provide you with ample room, plus they are adjustable, so you can set them to the levels that will match what you’re putting on them. This offers easy wire access and optimal air flow for your electronic devices. This was designed in Canada and is made of certified particle board and MDF materials. It has a dark brown truffle laminate finish that looks great.

Key Features:

Easy wire access

Optimal air flow

Four shelves

Nexera Jasper Audio Tower, Truffle Price:$140.63

Spend more on equipment

Image source: Mount-It/Amazon

For those trying to stick to a budget so they can buy a nicer stereo, there’s the Mount-It! Media Stand. This has flat panel shelving that is ideal for AV components in and around your TV or home. This can hold up to 88 pounds, giving you plenty to work with. It is specifically designed with gaps for airflows, to keep your devices and electronics cool. The minimalist design adds to the amount of airflow. This is a cost-effective option, compared to the other ones on the list. This also comes with a cable management system in the back panel. The wood shelves are built with black lacquered MDF shelving. The unit measures 24″ x 15.5″ x 27.75″.

Key Features:

Gaps for airflow

24″ x 15.5″ x 27.75″

Cable management system

Mount-It! Media Stand Entertainment Center for TV, Audio Video Components, Stereo Equipment, Ga… Price:$79.99

Find the one that’s right for your home

Image source: Pangea/Amazon

The Pangea Audio Vulcan Four Shelf Audio Rack is a solid choice that comes in multiple finishes. This is offered in five different finishes: rosenut, espresso coffee, carbon, black, or a five-shelf carbon option. This is 32″ in height that remains rigid. The shelves are 23.75″ wide and 18″ deep to give you more room to store. The steel support tubes are scratch-resistant and the shelves are wrapped in a special vinyl material. It has a modular design, so you can build more shelves as your audio equipment setup grows. There is an add-on storage kit that can add a shelf that holds 100 records.

Key Features:

Five options

Steel support tubes

Modular design

Pangea Audio Vulcan Four Shelf Audio Rack (Rosenut) Media Stand, and Components Cabinet Price:$169.95