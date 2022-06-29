The $300 Roomba 675 vacuum with Alexa is down to $166, but it’ll sell out soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The incredible boom that the robot vacuum market has seen in recent years is fantastic. Even if you can’t find the best Roomba vacuum deals and buy less expensive models from other brands, there’s something out there for everyone.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa (Renewed) Price: $166.27 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

So many companies have entered the space with terrific models. Do you want to spend as little as possible on a basic vacuum? Or do you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles?

Either way, you can find dozens of different robotic vacuum cleaners that will suit your needs. Of course, the variety can also make it difficult to choose. Luckily, we’re here to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Looking for the best Roomba vacuum deals? Nothing right now beats the Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner for just $166.27 renewed at Amazon. It’s guaranteed to look and operate like new, and it’s Amazon’s hottest Roomba vacuum deal right now!

Or, if you want a brand new model, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to $249.99 and the Roomba 692 is on sale for $229.99.

Best Roomba vacuum deals of July 2022

If you happen to be on the lookout for an entry-level workhorse that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, you should check out the Pure Clean PUCRC26B V2 robot vacuum that’s somehow available right now for just $75 at Amazon. No, seriously, it’s a great entry-level robot vacuum for just $75!

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. If you want a trusted brand instead, you can still save a bunch of money. There are two great deals right now on best-selling Roomba models that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Amazon is offering a solid $60 discount on the high-end Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum that does it all. This isn’t merely one of the best Roombas you can get right now. It’s also one of the best robot vacuums ever made, Period.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,… List Price: $549.99 Price: $494.00 ($494.00 / Count) You Save: $55.99 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The i3+ offers tons of power and advanced features such as self-emptying. Trust us, self-emptying is a total game-changer. With it, you can go a month or two without even thinking about your vacuum! How awesome is that?! It’s such an impressive model, but a $50 discount isn’t enough to make it the best Roomba vacuum deal of the month.

Now, many people want something in the middle of the road instead. You’re still looking for something that packs plenty of power, of course. But you probably don’t want to spend anywhere near $550. Don’t worry because we’ve got you covered.

Cheapest Roomba with Alexa

We all know that self-emptying is an awesome convenience feature. But it’s still not really what you might call a must-have feature for everyone. It’s great to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of doing it after each time your robot vacuum runs.

But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin a few times each week is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

The iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum is among the most popular models ever among our readers, but it’s sold out. That’s a bummer, but we have some good news. If you get yourself a renewed Roomba 675 instead, you’ll pay just $166.27!

That’s right… an awesome Roomba robot vacuum with Alexa support for less than $170!

Of note, it’s guaranteed to look and function just like new. Otherwise, you have 90 days to return it for a full refund.

Why would anyone pass up the best Roomba vacuum deal of the month?! The only problem is that this bargain sells out each and every time we cover it. That means it’s probably no or never if you want to get in on the action.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa (Renewed) Price: $166.27 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roomba 675: Best Roomba vacuum deal of the month

The Roomba 675 robot vacuum is a fantastic entry-level model

Use built-in scheduling to clean up dirt and debris every day or on your schedule

Plus, you can control it with your favorite voice assistant or the iRobot HOME app on your smartphone

A custom 3-stage cleaning system combines with dual multi-surface brushes to suck up dirt from carpets & hard floors

The edges of your rooms are covered by Roomba’s special edge-sweeping brush

Personalized schedules learn from your habits, while support for Google Assistant & Alexa lets you start cleaning with a simple voice command

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa (Renewed) Price: $166.27 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Upgrade options

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $274.00 Price: $249.99 You Save: $24.01 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $299.99 Price: $227.00 You Save: $72.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roomba i3+

The new Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum lets you take cleaning off your mind and your to-do list for months at a time thanks to a special feature that iRobot helped pioneer.

How can you forget about vacuuming for months at a time? A special “Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal” system allows the i3+ to empty itself after vacuuming for up to 60 days

iRobot’s AllergenLock Bags are made of special material that captures and traps 99% of pollen and mold

iRobot’s Roomba i3+ pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a premium 3-stage cleaning system

This model also features “10X the Power-Lifting Suction”

It runs on schedules, or you can use the free iRobot HOME app — or even voice commands through Google or Siri — to clean

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,… List Price: $549.99 Price: $494.00 ($494.00 / Count) You Save: $55.99 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!