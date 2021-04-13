If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many people are trying to find ways to be creative in this day and age. With TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat all providing outlets to show off your talents, there are plenty who are trying to show off their influence to the world. Going viral is the current easiest way to make a name for yourself, whether that’s a good thing or not. But if you’re trying to share shopping tips, beauty tips, movie reviews, or any other way to get your voice out there, there are certain devices that can help with your finished product. One of them is a ring light for lighting your videos and pictures. This won’t shine directly in your eyes, making it easier to film yourself and it is easy to set up. You’ll look your best from a lighting perspective as you film your latest video. Gain some more followers with the help of any of these five ring lights that we’ve highlighted below.

Provide ideal lighting

Image source: sensyne/Amazon

The sensyne 10″ Ring Light with 50″ Extendable Tripod Stand is great for those who want to ensure the lighting is just right. This is ideal for livestreaming to light you perfectly. With high brightness and clever touch panel design, this has a longer life than traditional ones. This includes an AC/DC adapter to protect your safety while improving the light’s brightness. The phone holder is spring-loaded and extendable and the tripod can extend from 15.7″ to 50″, meaning you have a lot of size and room to play with. With a wireless remote shutter, you can take photos more easily. It is compatible with most smartphones including Androids and iPhones.

Get all that you’ll need

Image source: Neewer/Amazon

Make sure that you’re getting the lighting that you want when you have the Neewer Ring Light Kit. You’ll get a lot out of this set, as it includes a 48cm outer 55W 5500K LED ring light, a 155cm light stand, a soft tube, white filters, orange filters, ball head hot shoe adapter, universal power plug and adapter, smart phone holder, and a carrying bag for the ring light. The ring light has 240 pieces of LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1% to 100%. The light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength. The hot shoe adapter is compatible with most DSLR cameras and a smartphone holder for most smartphones.

Reach new heights

Image source: GearLight/Amazon

Perfectly sized, the GearLight Radiance 10″ Ring Light with Tripod Stand is easy to adjust. The patent pending design to help you look younger. The advanced convex lens brings a brighter image and it will work great whether you’re sitting down or standing up. The stand extends anywhere from 17″ to 60″, meaning that it is 74″ with the ring light on top. This provides more vantage points and angles to view from, giving you more flexibility while taking shots. This comes with two phone holders, so you can mount your phone in the center or below the circle. There are three lighting modes with 10 brightness settings, so utilizing other filters are a thing of the past.

Keep an eye on your budget

Image source: UBeesize/Amazon

With the UBeesize 10″ Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand and Cell Phone Holder, you’ll be able to enjoy great quality and value. This is a cost-effective option that is incredibly efficient. This features three different color modes: warm white, cool white, and daylight with 10 levels of brightness for each. It is designed with a touch panel for easy setting control. The lighting effect adjustment and turning it on and off are simple. The tripod is perfect for a tabletop and can extend to 4.5″ to fit most phones. The clamp is rotatable to get every angle possible. It has a Bluetooth wireless remote to help you take photos.

Look better on screen

Image source: Cyezcor/Amazon

Give those on video calls with you the best version of yourself with the help of the Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit. There are three different color temperatures this offers and five levels of brightness adjustments. The 48 LED lamp beads and 10W brightness allow you to change the lighting with the switch. The circle design and clip set can be used to attach onto your computer or away from it as a stand alone ring light. You can rotate it to achieve the perfect angles and it is powered by USB.

