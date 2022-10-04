Best phone deals (October 2022)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

A great phone is powerful enough to handle everything you want it to do, offer a decent screen, and take passable photos. But phones like that can be a little pricey at times, especially if you want some of the better phones out there, like the iPhones and Galaxys out there. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best phone deals.

Looking for a flagship phone but don’t necessarily want to pay full price? Or, perhaps you’re willing to get a budget or midrange device, but could stand to save even more. No matter what you’re looking for from your next phone, here are the best phone deals we could pull together.

Best iPhone deals

Every iPhone model is a great phone, but despite the existence of the iPhone SE, iPhones in general aren’t known for being cheap. Here are the best iPhone deals available right now.

iPhone 14

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

All major carriers are offering deals on the iPhone 14 series — and the deal you go for will depend on which carrier you’re on or are willing to switch to. Here’s a quick rundown of the deals on offer by the major carriers, but for a more in-depth look, check out our guide on the best iPhone deals.

AT&T: Get up to $1,000 off any device in the iPhone 14 series, with an eligible trade-in. Available to new and existing subscribers, on an eligible AT&T plan.

Get up to $1,000 off any device in the iPhone 14 series, with an eligible trade-in. Available to new and existing subscribers, on an eligible AT&T plan. T-Mobile: Get up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 device, with an eligible trade-in, on the Magenta Max plan.

Get up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 device, with an eligible trade-in, on the Magenta Max plan. Verizon: Get up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 device with an eligible trade, and on an eligible Verizon 5G plan.

iPhone SE

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, then it’s definitely worth considering the iPhone SE. The iPhone SE is cheaper than other iPhones all the time, but the deals below make it even cheaper.

AT&T: AT&T will give you the iPhone SE for $5 per month for 36 months, as long as you’re on an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan.

AT&T will give you the iPhone SE for $5 per month for 36 months, as long as you’re on an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan. T-Mobile: Get the iPhone SE for $30 ($400 off the original price), with an eligible trade-in.

Get the iPhone SE for $30 ($400 off the original price), with an eligible trade-in. Verizon: Get the iPhone SE for free if you open a new eligible unlimited line.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals

Perhaps you’re more of an Android fan than an iPhone user — and if so, there are still some incredible deals for you to consider too. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy deals available right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the highest-end model in Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series. It boasts a super high-end camera with a range of flagship features, an incredibly powerful processor, and a beautifully-big display with a high refresh rate and a crisp resolution. At the time of this writing, the device was available for $999.99, or $200 off.

Samsung Galaxy S22

If you want something related to the Galaxy S22 Ultra that doesn’t quite cost as much as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, then it’s worth considering the standard Samsung Galaxy S22. This offers the same processing power as the S22 Ultra, and while it doesn’t quite the same camera as the more expensive device, nor the same display quality, it’s still an incredible phone. Right now it’s available for $699.99, or $100 off the normal price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Even cheaper than the Galaxy S22 is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE is a little bit worse than the S22 in pretty much every way, but it’s still an excellent phone, and an absolute steal at this price. On Amazon, it’s currently available for $599.99, which is $100 off its normal price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Foldable phones are getting increasingly popular, and for good reason. Samsung has been working on them for years, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently the best foldable you can get. The device offers flagship performance, an excellent camera, two excellent displays, and more. It’s currently available for $300 off its normal price.

Best Google Pixel deals

Google has been investing heavily into its Pixel devices, and the most recent Pixel 6 series isn’t bad at all. There are a few Pixel deals worth considering, and you can check them out for yourself below.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is the highest-end Pixel 6 device on offer by Google, and it’s a solid device indeed. The phone offers an excellent camera, a unique design, and is one of the first devices with Google’s self-designed Tensor processor. It’s currently available for an impressive $259 off its normal price. Note, a Pixel 7 is coming soon — so keep that in mind.

Google Pixel 6a

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Google offers some great budget phones too. The Pixel 6a is just as high-performing as the standard Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and while the display and camera aren’t quite as impressive, they still make for an excellent phone. The Pixel 6a is currently available for $100 off.

Best other phone deals

Looking for something else? There are tons of great phone deals to consider. Here are some of the best other phone deals worth taking a look at.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 isn’t OnePlus’ latest phone, but it’s still a great option. The device boasts a great display, solid camera, and a stylish design. It’s also pretty powerful, so should be able to handle most of what you can throw at it for the next few years.

Moto G Stylus

The Moto G Stylus may not be as impressive as some of the other options on this list, but at this price, it’s hard to beat. It’s currently available for $249.99, which is an impressive $150 off its normal price.