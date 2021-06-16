Best Outdoor Thermometer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From your first drop of sweat, nobody needs to tell you that it’s hot outside. But when you’re curious just how hot it is when you’re standing on your deck or patio, having one of these outdoor thermometers installed will give you that answer. Not only for decoration, outdoor thermometers offer you important information and help you decide when this hot is too hot. Whether you want to mount it on the side of your house or just have one in your garden, there’s an outdoor thermometer for your aesthetic. So take a look at the three we’ve highlighted below and know when it’s time to go inside.

Make it simple to use

With the ability to show you what the temperature is both indoors and outdoors, the ThermoPro TP67A Waterproof Weather Station Wireless Indoor Outdoor Thermometer is just right for your home. This has a cold-resistant and weatherproof rechargeable sensor to give you updates in the rain or snow up to 330 feet. This will maintain a charge up to a year and works in below freezing temperatures. This provides so much information like humidity, record minimum and maximum temperatures, and even trend arrows to let you know which way the humidity is going. The clear LCD display is easy to read and this will predict what the weather is going to be like for the next 12-24 hours with barometric pressure readings.

Key Features:

Provides so much info

Humidity trend arrows

Clear LCD display

Look at it from inside

Small so as to not take up a lot of space, the AcuRite Digital Outdoor Window Thermometer provides you with the info you need. This provides digital readings of the temperatures outside. It is a weatherproof metallic mount with a rubber window seal that sits over the on/off switch. You’ll easily be able to read this, as the temperatures are shown in 0.75″ high numerals. This will display readings between -4°F and 158°F. The mount is repositionable.

Key Features:

Repositionable mount

Weatherproof metallic mount

Rubber window seal

Put it up outside

Adding a sophisticated look to your backyard, the Bjerg Instruments 8″ Decorative Indoor/Outdoor Patio Wall Thermometer is made of steel with a durable bronze finish. It has a large 5.5″ round diameter dial face, allowing you to read the temperature without any trouble. The design shows both Celsius and Fahrenheit temperatures together. It can be hung on the side of your house so you can see it from anywhere in your yard. The dial gauge is covered by a glass lens and Bjerg Instruments offers this thermometer in five colors and designs.

Key Features:

Five colors

Hung on the side of your house

Round diameter dial face

Don’t spend too much

The Taylor Precision Products 6700TE Big & Bold Wall Thermometer is a great option for anyone on a budget. It is versatile, as it can be used indoors or outdoors. You’ll be able to measure temperatures as low as -60°F and up to 120°F. The bold black numbers track on a bright white background, making them simple to read. This is a cost-effective choice that is durable and weather-resistant. It won’t shatter and it is offered in eight different colors, allowing you to match it more easily with your outdoor decorations.

Key Features:

Bold black numbers

Cost-effective choice

Won’t shatter

Enjoy the vintage style

The MIKSUS 10″ Premium Steel Thermometer is decorative and can be used indoors or outdoors. It has a white dial face that has bright and highly visible temperatures. The 10″ steel construction is fitting wherever you place it. This has a retro style that reminds you of an antique. The double scale lets you read the temperature in either Fahrenheit or Celsius. It is corrosion-resistant and shouldn’t be put in direct sunlight.

Key Features:

White dial face

10″ steel construction

Corrosion-resistant