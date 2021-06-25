Best Liquid Measuring Cup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Precision and perfection in the kitchen starts with the right equipment. In order to nail the recipe on the first try, (I mean, who has the time to make something more than once?) you’ll need proper measuring instruments and a liquid measuring cup is a must. Coupled with dry measuring cups and spoons, a liquid measuring cup makes it easy to measure ingredients, especially liquid ones (obviously). Mixing up batters for cakes or homemade waffles is made simple when you can see how much you’re actually distributing. If you don’t want to seem like a novice in the kitchen, even if you are one, you should check out any of these five liquid measuring cups before you start mixing.

Enjoy the pack

Image source: Pyrex/Amazon

Pyrex is known for intricate but sturdy glasswork and its three pack measuring cup set holds up to that tradition. You’ll get three cups that’ll give you a ton of measuring capacity, as they hold one cup, two cups, four cups respectively. These are made with nonporous glass that won’t absorb odors, stain or warp. It is preheated glass, so it works fine in the microwave, oven or freezer and it can be washed in the dishwasher. One side of the cup has milliliter measurements and the other has cups and ounces, so you’re covered with anything a recipe will call for. They can also be stacked inside each other to make storing them simple.

Key Features:

Made with nonporous glass

Three measuring cups

Measurements on either side

Pyrex Glass Measuring Cup Set (3-Piece, Microwave and Oven Safe),Clear List Price: $21.49 Price: $17.99 You Save: $3.50 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pouring can be easy

Image source: OXO/Amazon

For those who don’t want to own glass measuring cups, there’s the OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Angled Measuring Cup Set. With its angled designs, you can read the measurements from above, rather than having to fill a little, stop, check and repeat. There are standard and metric markings, giving you precise measurements each time. These are made from BPA-free plastic and are dishwasher safe, as the set comes with a one-cup measuring cup, as well as one that measures two cups, and one that fills four cups. The non-slip handle is soft and comfortable to hold with one hand.

Key Features:

Made from BPA-free plastic

Standard and metric markings

Non-slip handle

OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Angled Measuring Cup Set Price: $19.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

Image source: Rubbermaid/Amazon

If you’re just looking for one measuring cup, then do yourself a favor and pick up the Rubbermaid Commercial Products Bouncer Measuring Cup. It is made of break-resistant polycarbonate and measures 4″ x 2.75″ x 3.25″. The red markings on the side are measurements in cups and ounces and the blue measurements on the other side are measurements in milliliters, making them easy to decipher. It can be placed in temperatures as low as -40°F or as high as 212°F. The handle won’t get hot if the cup is heated.

Key Features:

Red markings in cups and ounces

Blue markings in milliliters

Heat- and cold-resistant

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Bouncer Measuring Cup, 1-Cup, Clear, FG321000CLR List Price: $9.82 Price: $6.00 You Save: $3.82 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick them up easily

Image source: Vremi/Amazon

The Vremi 3 Piece Plastic Measuring Cups Set comes with three, large, heavy-duty cups. They are made from clear, solid, BPA-free plastic to make measuring simple. Each one has an easy-to-grip silicone handle and each one has a different color. You’ll be able to tell them apart more simply, as the red, blue, and green handles differentiate them more easily. You’ll get a one-, two-, and four-cup measuring cup and all of them will show both milliliters and ounces for measurements. Each one has a pour spout to make dispensing simple and they can nest inside each other. They are great for holding hot or cold liquids.

Key Features:

Able to tell them apart more simply

Pour spouts

Nest inside each other

Vremi 3 Piece Plastic Measuring Cups Set - BPA Free Liquid Nesting Stackable Measuring Cups wit… List Price: $13.99 Price: $12.97 You Save: $1.02 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t struggle reading

Image source: Progressive International/Amazon

The Progressive International Prepworks by Progressive Measuring 2.5 Cup Capacity is clear. This has graduated markings on the clear makes it easier to measure liquids more accurately. You can pour more confidently with the classic spout and easy grip handle. The markings are extremely large in print, making them great for those with poor eyesight. There are both standard and metric measurements on there. You can toss it in the dishwasher to wash it. It’s not large enough that you won’t have trouble storing it.

Key Features:

Marking are extremely large in print

Both standard and metric measurements

Graduated markings on the clear setting