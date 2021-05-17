If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Approaching your car on a particularly hot day and you realize the driver’s seat and steering wheel have been in direct sunlight for a while. You know it’s going to be an uncomfortable moment when you get in and have to sit down in what can feel like a scorching hot area. Cranking the air conditioning and opening up the windows to let some of the steam out, you prepare yourself to touch a scalding steering wheel. But luckily, yours has a steering wheel cover that protects it from being as hot as it could’ve been. If you’re looking for comfort while you’re driving, a leather steering wheel cover is a great addition to your ride. It adds a stylish and sleek look while making it easier to grip. You never want to slip while you’re steering a car. So why wouldn’t you want to add some extra grip? We’ve highlighted five of the best leather steering wheel covers on the market to help you with your decision. Let’s take a look and you won’t have to worry when you’re getting into a hot car.

Beat the heat

You won’t have to worry about getting burned if you have the SEG Direct Microfiber Leather Auto Car Steering Wheel Cover. This comes in either a standard size of 14.5″-15″, a small size of 14″-14.25″, or a large size of 15.5″-16″. You can choose between six different colors: black, black and blue, black and grey, black and white, black and beige, and black and red. It’s made of smooth and durable microfiber leather that is skid-proof, stable and heat-resistant. It’s healthy and driver-friendly, as it’s easy to slide onto your steering wheel. This is perfect décor for your car and it protects your steering wheel.

Choose between standard, small, or large sizes

Six different color options

Skid-proof, stable and heat-resistant

Match your interior

Match the inside of your car easily with any of the choices of the BOKIN Steering Wheel Cover. You can pick between tan, orange, blue, red, gray, purple, brown, new brown, new orange, new red, new purple, new black, black, and new white. This is a standard 15″ fitting wheel cover that makes installation a breeze. It keeps your hands warm in the winter and cold in the summer. The cover is breathable and absorbs sweat quickly. The microfiber leather features delicate sewing technology to make it hire your tired looking existing car steering wheel. There are no tools required for installing.

Comes in 14 different colors to match the interior

Installation is a breeze that doesn’t require tools

Keeps your hands warm in the winter and cold in the summer

Show off your style

If you want to show off your flashy style inside your car, reach for the ChuLian New Diamond Leather Steering Wheel Cover. This crystal steering wheel cover has rhinestones rounding the high quality PU leather. This is suitable for Audi, Buick, Cheetah, Chevrolet, Citroen, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, Skoda, Sonata, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen or Volvo. Certain models it may not work on though. This has a fashionable and charming design that blinks under the light.

Has rhinestones rounding the high quality PU leather

Works with most brands of car

Blinks under the light

You’ll want something that feels good on your hands

With a great touch feeling, you’ll enjoy gripping the Valleycomfy Universal 15 Inch Auto Car Steering Wheel Cover. This is made from top quality, heavy duty genuine leather and each one weighs 1.3 pounds. It is skid-proof, stable, heat-resistant and relieves driving fatigue. It brings you great touch and feel and is easy to install. It fits steering feels between 14.5″ and 15.25″. You can choose between eight different patterns and colors. You’ll have a better grip, giving you more control on the road.

Made from top quality, heavy duty genuine leather

Relieves driving fatigue

Brings you great touch and feel

Help save the environment

Made from products that are earth-friendly, the SHIAWASENA Car Steering Wheel Cover comes in 11 colors and patterns. This comes from green materials and has an anti-slip matte finish, which provides you a better grip. It’s breathable with soft padding and has a contour shape with a massaging design. It fits standard size wheels and is easy to install.

Comes from green materials with an anti-slip matte finish

Breathable with soft padding

Has a contour shape with a massaging design

