Best headphone deals for October 2021

Are you in search of new premium Bluetooth headphones? The good news is that there are some seriously impressive deals available right now. You should definitely check them out before these Bluetooth headphones deals disappear. The hottest sale by a massive margin slashes the prices of each and every one of Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models. That includes AirPods Pro for just $179, which is Amazon’s lowest price of the year! You can also get AirPods 2 for just $109 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $129. As a matter of fact, even AirPods Max are on sale at the lowest price of the season! You should probably hurry up if you want to get in on the action, though. AirPods keep selling out at Amazon and there’s no telling how long these deep discounts will last.

No one would deny that those are all great deals on popular Apple headphones. And there are other top brands on sale as well. But on the flip side, you’re going to have to spend over $100 on any of those options. Do you want to avoid spending so much money on your next pair of headphones? But do you still want great sound quality and impressive battery life? Don’t worry, we’ve got some seriously impressive deals that you’re definitely going to want to check out. It’s almost like Black Friday came early!

Amazing headphones deals

The BGR Deals team dug through the deepest depths at Amazon. As a result, we found all the popular headphones we could that are priced as low as possible. Then we trimmed all the fat and were left with five particularly impressive options that each cost $25 or less.

If you’re on the lookout for new over-ear headphones, Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones have been among Amazon’s best-sellers for quite some time now. They have about 28,000 5-star ratings, which is crazy. You’ll also find a nice discount available right now on Amazon cuts your cost to just $24.69. And if you want to spend the least amount of money possible, these best-selling iJoy over-ear headphones with 28,000+ 5-star reviews are on sale for only $16.99. That’s nuts!

The rest of the headphones you’ll find in this roundup are earphones. And these deals are so good that you might not believe they’re real.

Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds have great sound and a comfortable design, plus they include a wireless charging case like Apple’s most expensive AirPods. They also have around 103,000 5-star reviews, a truly incredible feat. Clip the coupon on the Amazon page and you’ll score a pair for just $24.49. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these insanely popular $60 headphones.

You can also pick up the Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with more than 162,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $23.99, which is nuts. And finally, the $25 Kurdene S8 earbuds with around 20,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99 today.

Check out those great Amazon deals and more down below. But don’t wait too long because the best headphones deals of October 2021 could sell out soon.

Best headphones deals of October

Apple AirPods price discounts

AirPods are by far the hottest headphones on the market. And right now is the perfect time to find out for yourself why everyone loves them so much. Amazon is offering deep discounts you won’t believe on every AirPods model. These deals are definitely sellout risks though, so get in on the action while you still can.

Premium AirPods

AirPods 2

Sony headphones on sale

Can you believe Sony wireless headphones are on sale right now with prices starting at just $38?! That’s an incredible value. And most people think Sony’s class-leading noise cancelling headphones always cost an arm and a leg. That’s not true at all when they’re discounted at Amazon. As a matter of fact, you can get amazing Sony WHCH710N wireless headphones right now for just $98! That’s one of the best headphones deals out there.

Discounted Bose headphones

If you’re in the market for new Bose headphones, you’ll find some seriously impressive sales out there right now. Everyone knows how great Bose headphones are, but they’re also quite pricey. Definitely hurry so you can save some cash before it’s too late.

Beats headphones deals

Hurry and you can save up to $140 on popular Beats headphones models. For example, the $350 Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones have a massive price cut right now. Even the brand new Beats Studio Buds are discounted if you hurry!

Affordable headphones on sale now

Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds

iJoy Premium Wireless Headphones

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

Tozo T12 IPX8 waterproof earbuds

Kurdene S8 Wireless Earbuds

