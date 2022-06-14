Best headphone deals in June 2022: Take your music to the next level

A great pair of headphones can completely change how you listen to music. Good headphones allow you to hear the music as it was meant to be heard, covering the entire frequency spectrum. These days, good headphones go a step further than that too, offering things like noise cancellation, pairing with multiple devices, and so on. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best headphone deals — allowing you to find the perfect pair of headphones for your needs.

Of course, there are tons of things to keep in mind when buying a pair of headphones. For starters, you’ll want to think about whether you want a pair of over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear headphones. If you’re looking for a pair of headphones for travel, for example, you’ll probably want a pair of over-ear headphones. If you want some day-to-day earbuds, then in-ear headphones may be the way to go.

Without further ado, here are the best headphone deals we can find right now.

Best over-ear headphone deals

Over-ear headphones are perfect for travel, to be sure, but many (including me) use them for most day-to-day use too. If you are looking for a pair of headphones that you might use for travel, then you’ll want some that also have noise cancellation too.

Note, we’ll separate gaming headsets into their own category, even though they’re usually over-ear headphones too.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are the perfect pair of over-ear headphones for those in Apple’s ecosystem. They boast excellent noise cancellation tech, plus Apple-specific features like Automatic Switching and Spatial Audio. And, they work great with all of your favorite Apple devices, including the Apple TV. They really make great TV headphones.

Apple AirPods Max - Green List Price:$549.00 Price:$449.00 You Save:$100.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony WH-1000XM4

If you’re not really in Apple’s ecosystem or want something that’s a little cheaper than the AirPods Max, then the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones might be the way to go. The headphones are super lightweight and comfortable, and have some of the best noise cancellation tech out there.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call an… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose also makes some awesome noise-cancelling headphones, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are an excellent option. They’re also very comfortable and boast excellent noise cancellation tech, and they’re available in both black and white.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black List Price:$329.00 Price:$279.00 You Save:$50.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

If you want the best of what Bose has to offer, then it’s worth checking out the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These headphones offer an all-new design, along with a better microphone and a hefty 11 levels of noise cancellation.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bluetooth, Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Mic… List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best on-ear headphone deals

Prefer something slightly more portable but still big enough for a comfortable fit and heightened audio quality? On-ear headphones may be the way to go for your needs. Here are the best on-ear headphone deals right now.

Jabra Elite 45h

The Jabra Elite 45h are some of the better on-ear headphones out there, with a modern design and excellent sound quality. The headphones usually aren’t all that expensive, but they’re even cheaper right now.

Jabra Elite 45h Best-in-Class Wireless Headphones, Copper Black - Biggest Speakers, Longest Bat… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best in-ear headphone deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you want ultimate portability, then a great pair of in-ear headphones are probably the way to go. There are all kinds of great in-ear headphones, no matter what you’re looking for. Here are the best in-ear headphone deals out there right now.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony makes a pair of in-ear headphones to accompany its world-class noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. The WF-1000XM4 headphones offer many of the same features as the over-ear model, including the awesome sound quality and modern design.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Bu… List Price:$279.99 Price:$228.00 You Save:$51.99 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods Pro

Want the Apple experience in a pair of in-ear headphones? The AirPods Pro are Apple’s best in-ear headphones to date, boasting noise cancellation tech, a comfortable fit, and more.

Jabra Elite 45h Best-in-Class Wireless Headphones, Copper Black - Biggest Speakers, Longest Bat… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods

If you like the idea of AirPods, but don’t care as much about the high-end features, or want something a little easier on the wallet, then the standard AirPods may well be the way to go.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best gaming headset deals

Image source: SteelSeries

Looking for a way to take your gaming to the next level? There are some great deals on gaming headsets to consider. Here are the best gaming headset deals right now.

Razer BlackShark V2 X

The Razer BlackShark V2 X offers a comfortable fit, a built-in microphone, and support for all your gaming devices and consoles.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers - Memory Foam Cushion -… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SteelSeries Arctis 3

SteelSeries has long made some of the better gaming headsets out there, and while the Arctis 3 is inexpensive, it still has some of the best Arctis features, like the excellent headband.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 - All-Platform Gaming Headset - for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo… List Price:$69.99 Price:$48.99 You Save:$21.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission