Best Elevated Pet Food Bowl

For older pets, bending down to eat is not always the easiest thing to do anymore. Help your older guy or girl out by bringing their food closer to them with an elevated pet food bowl. You can save their necks, backs and joints by letting them eat in a more natural position. It’ll actually aid in their digestion and you can introduce this earlier in life so they don’t develop chronic pain. We’ve found some of the best options on the internet to help outfit your home with or bring with you on your trip. So since your pet can’t thank you with words, give them what they want so they can show how appreciative they are with a meow or a lick.

Help your pet out

Image source: Pet Zone/Amazon

You can use the Pet Zone Designer Diner Adjustable Elevated Dog Bowls for any stage of your pet’s life. That’s because you can adjust it from 2.75 inches to 8 inches to 12 inches. As your pet grows, you can move it to where is most comfortable for them. It’ll reduce stress on their limbs and joints and when it’s not being used, the legs are removable, so you can store them and the bowls more easily. You can just set up the feeder when needed. It comes with two stainless steel feeding bowls that are rust-resistant and can be washed in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Reduces stress on their limbs and joints

Legs are removable

Comes with two feeding bowls

Pet Zone Designer Diner Adjustable Elevated Dog Bowls - Adjusts to 3 Heights, 2.75", 8", & 12… Price: $26.95

Don’t worry about backflow

Image source: Necoichi/Amazon

If your feline friend needs a little extra boost to eat, then the Necoichi Raised Cat Food Bowl could be right for them. It eliminates the possibility of backflow, as when cats eat, their mouth is lower than their stomach. With its raised position, the food stays centered so the cat won’t have to chase it around the bowl. It is both dishwasher and microwave safe and measures 4.3″ x 4.3″ x 2.9″. The inner lip means that the food won’t spill and ruin your floor.

Key Features:

Food stays centered

4.3″ x 4.3″ x 2.9″

Inner lip

Necoichi Raised Cat Food Bowl, Stress Free, Backflow Prevention, Dishwasher and Microwave Safe,… Price: $12.99

You’ll find what you’re looking for

Image source: Platinum Pets/Amazon

No matter what size your dog or cat is, the Platinum Pets Modern Double Diner Feeder has an option for them. From extra small to extra large, you’ll find a bowl for your pet and you can keep finding bowls for them as they grow. There are 18 different colors to choose from, with fun tints such as Corona Lime, Candy Apple Red and Raspberry Pop as options. The vibrant, powder coated finish won’t chip, stain, or rust. The rims won’t rattle and are removable. The entire product is made from stainless steel that isn’t toxic, keeping your pet safe.

Key Features:

18 color options

Made from stainless steel

Multiple sizes

Platinum Pets Double Diner Feeder with Stainless Steel Dog Bowls, 6.25 cup/50 oz, Pearl White,… Price: $34.99

Keep it in place

Image source: Dogit/Amazon

Some pets can be extremely physical when they are eating, as they are so excited for their food. With the help of the Dogit Elevated Dog Bowl, your pup won’t be sliding their food or water around and causing a mess. This is designed for more comfortable eating and it makes for better positioning for your dog. This is an ideal situation for dogs with arthritis, joint pain, swelling, or digestive problems. It has anti-skid feet on the bottom that keep the bowl from moving while it’s being used. The stainless steel dog bowl insert is removable and dishwasher-safe. It comes in four color choices and can be owned with a slow feeder bowl as well.

Key Features:

Designed for more comfortable eating

Anti-skid feet

Comes in four color choices

Dogit Elevated Dog Bowl, Stainless Steel Food & Water Dish for Dogs, Large, Blue Price: $16.90

Keep the water for them

Image source: UPSKY/Amazon

The UPSKY Cat Dog Bowls are elevated and are able to control the water supply for your pet. This is the perfect size for small dogs and cats, as it measures 15″ in length, 7″ in width, and with the water bottle, 8.3″ in height. The double bowls design provides food and water at the same time to your pet. There is a separate water bottle that feeds into the bowl that can hold up to 17 ounces, so it will empty into the water bowl as your pet drinks from it. This is enough water for up to three days. There is a floating disk that makes sure your pet won’t wet their mouth and the edge strips will keep food and water in the bowls. The bowls are glass, so you’ll be able to monitor the intake yourself.

Key Features:

Double bowls design

Automatic water refill

Glass bowls