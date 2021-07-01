Best Dutch Oven

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Versatility is something that you want in your cookware and there are plenty of dishes you can concoct once you have a covered dish known as a Dutch oven. Different from a casserole dish as it’s enameled with cast iron, it’s deeper and can be used on the stove top or in the oven. These have been used in the past for a variety of cooking uses and if it was good enough for your grandma, it’s good enough for you. Utilizing a Dutch oven enhances the kind of recipes you are able to make, whether you want to put a whole chicken in there or make a stew. If you’re just starting to learn how to cook at home or you’re a seasoned chef looking for a quality appliance, any of these Dutch ovens we’ve highlighted below will pay dividends in your kitchen.

Fit more in the Dutch oven

Promoting superior heat retention, the Cuisinart CI670-30CR Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Round Covered Casserole is durable and simple to use. The cast iron construction provides an even heating process and it has a porcelain enamel exterior and interior. The construction won’t affect the flavors at all or absorb odors. It is safe to use in the broiler as well as the stove top and oven. The knob on the top of the lid is oven safe and won’t get hot. The cast iron handles on the Dutch oven are wide, make it simple to grip.

Key Features:

Construction won’t affect the flavors

Safe to use in the broiler

Cast iron handles on the Dutch oven

This Dutch oven still holds a ton

Coming in seven different colors, so you can pick which one fits your other cookware best, the Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a great option for your kitchen. It is encased in porcelain enamel, which is glass that bonds with the cast iron, making the entire thing impervious to water and allowing it to retain heat for a long time. It can be marinated in, refrigerated and served in. It can withstand temperatures up to 500°F. While this is dishwasher safe, it will last longer if it is washed by hand.

Key Features:

Retains heat for a long time

Encased in porcelain enamel

Can be marinated in, refrigerated, and served in

Save some money

If you’re looking for something a little smaller and more cost-effective, then the Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot is what you’ve been searching for. The pre-seasoned Dutch oven has side handles that make it easier to lift. This can be put in the oven up to 500°F and cook your food. This evenly distributes heat over your food and the even heat distribution and retention makes your Dutch oven last longer. This holds five quarts and serves up to six people. You should use oven mitts and potholders when you’re handling it.

Key Features:

Pre-seasoned Dutch oven

Side handles that you should use oven mitts on

Even heat distribution and retention

Save some money

A much better price option than the previous three, the Ecolution Dutch Oven is built for quality. It is safe to use in the oven and it employs a tempered glass lid. The lid allows you to see inside and check on the food without having to release the heat. It is made from recycled materials, so it’s safer for the environment. It is safe, non-toxic, and devoid of any chemical contaminants. You can toss this in the dishwasher to clean it. The encapsulated bottom is conducive to heat retention.

Key Features:

Safe, non-toxic, and devoice of chemical contaminants

Tempered glass lid

Encapsulated bottom

Looks shiny

The Emile Henry Flame Round Stewpot Dutch Oven is lighter to carry. It is 30% lighter than many types of heavy cast iron Dutch ovens. It is dishwasher-safe and easy to hand wash. This can be used in all types of ovens and also under the broiler. Cooking low and slow in this can bring out the best flavors. The highly resistant glaze allows for minimal fat and the ceramic construction is build to last. The lid makes sure the flavored condensation circulates inside.

Key Features:

Ceramic resistant glaze

Used in all types of ovens

30% lighter than many heavy cast iron ones