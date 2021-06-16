Best Dog Treat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you own or have ever owned a dog, you know that they’re basically starving 24/7. This goes double for big dogs — if there were 48 hours in a day, they’d eat all day if they could. While feeding your dog non-stop would clearly make you an irresponsible puppy parent, there is no harm in giving your good boy (or girl) a few snacks throughout the day. In fact, it can actually be quite healthy for them — so long as you get them the good stuff. If you want your precious pup to live a long, flourishing life, you should consider getting them one (or more) of these dog treats below.

Save the teeth scrubbing

Unfortunately, dogs don’t have the luxury of going to a dentist (although, some humans are probably envious of that), so you’re going to have to ensure they keep their teeth healthy and strong in a different way. Thankfully, Greenies Original Regular Size Natural Dental Dog Treats can do just that. The texture of these treats helps clean your dog’s teeth down to the gum line to destroy plaque and tartar and, in turn, keep your dog’s breath smelling fresh. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, these veterinarian-recommended treats can help maintain your pup’s oral health for years. The regular size depicted is intended for dogs around 25-50 lbs., so if you have one that’s smaller or larger, you might want to look into their petite and large sizes.

Helps clean your dog’s teeth

Destroys plaque and tartar

Veterinarian-recommended

Your dog will love the taste

If you’re looking for an all-natural treat that your dog will love, Hill’s Ideal Balance Grain-Free Dog Treats are the perfect option. Made in the USA out of real beef and sweet potatoes, these treats have no fillers like grain or soy, or any preservatives or artificial flavoring, making them a great option for a snack between regular feeding times. It also presents essentially no risk — if you’re dog doesn’t like the treats, you can send back the rest of the unused snacks for a refund or replacement. Odds are, however, they’re going to love them.

Made of real beef and sweet potatoes

No fillers

No preservatives or artificial flavoring

Give them a mix

In terms of bang for your buck, these Crunchy Classic Natural Dog Treats from Old Mother Hubbard are the cream of the crop. If you’re looking to buy in bulk, this 3.8-lb bag of all-natural treats is both high in quality and modest in price. The brand certainly has longevity in their corner, as it’s been making dog treats since 1926. With a bunch of dog-friendly flavors like Chicken, Cheddar, and Char Tar in addition to their classic recipe, there’s no doubt your dog won’t be satisfied with these tasty treats as either a snack or training tool.

Bunch of dog-friendly flavors

3.8-lb bag

Making dog treats since 1926

Ideal for your puppy

Trying to get your dog to learn commands can be tough, but it is made easier when you have Amazon Brand Wag Training Treats for Dogs. These are small treats that deliver a bite-sized reward to let your puppy know they’re doing a good job. These come in chicken or peanut butter and banana flavor. You can get a 1-lb or a 2-lb bag. Made in the United States, they are made from fine ingredients. The soft, chewy texture is easy for your puppy to devour. There is no added soy, corn, or wheat.

No added soy, corn, or wheat

Come in a 1-lb or 2-lb bag

Offered in chicken or peanut butter and banana flavors

For an all-natural treat

Just like humans, dogs are sure to like jerky like the Full Moon All Natural Human Grade Dog Treats. This comes in chicken or beef flavor and is available in multiple sizes of bags. The jerky is ranch-raised and every batch is slow cooked to bring out the flavors dog love. It is made in small batches with beef, organic cane sugar, vinegar, and ground celery. There is no glycerin, corn, wheat, or soy in these treats. They come in strips that are easy to tear and rip. There aren’t any fillers or preservatives.

Chicken or beef flavor

Ranch-raised beef

Made in small batches