Setting up your home office comes with a lot of responsibilities. You need to take into account how much room you have to put your desk and then find one that fits your style. There are so many types of desks out there, like L-shaped ones for corners, leaning desks that are more vertical if you don’t have as much room, large mahogany ones that you envision Scrooge McDuck to have, and plenty others. Something that you may not think about when you’re purchasing a desk is how to lay out what you keep on it. A good way to save some room on the desk itself is to find one with a keyboard tray. This is a drawer or sorts that will store your keyboard for you, allowing you to keep most room for writing or other activities in front of you. This also keeps the keyboard at an ideal height for your posture and protects your wrists and hands. If you’re in the market for a new desk, consider any of the five below we’ve highlighted that include keyboard trays.

We really loved the versatility that the TOPSKY Computer Desk with Storage Shelves/Keyboard Tray offered. Made from CARB P2 Class board, it is safe to use and easy to assemble. It measures 46.5″ x 19″ x 34.2″ and the height includes the monitor stand height from floor to desktop. You’ll have all fixings and tools required to put it together. There are two multi-function open shelves that you can use as open bookshelves to keep books, papers, binders, and more within easy reach. The center shelf is removable to house your computer or it can be used as another open shelf. The surface measures 23.2″ can fit a full 108 key keyboard or a 87 key keyboard plus a mouse. It slides in and out, so you can access them easier. The weight capacity is 200 pounds and you need to make sure you don’t tighten all of the screws until you are completed assembling it. It comes in three different colors: black, white marble, and rustic brown.

Key Features:

46.5″ x 19″ x 34.2″

Surface fits a full 108 key keyboard or 87 key keyboard and a mouse

200 pound weight capacity

Working perfectly in an L-shape manner, the Mecor Study Writing Computer Desk will look great in your home. This measures 55.1″ x 19.17″ x 43.3″ and weighs just shy of 60 pounds. There are two tiers of shelves and drawers and an included keyboard tray that adds to the look of the desk. It features adjustable leg pads and a free CPU stand that allows you to move the CPU stand wherever you need it to fit. The leg pads make sure that the desk won’t scratch your floor. This is a waterproof desk and the strong metal frame features a powder-coated finish that is rust-free. All of the tools needed to assemble it are included.

Key Features:

55.1″ x 19.17″ x 43.3″

Weighs just shy of 60 pounds

Adjustable leg pads

With plenty of choices to pick from, the ROCKPOINT Axess Computer Desk with Keyboard Tray is a solid addition. This desk is primarily made from particle board and MDF, so it is built well. You can choose between six different colors and finishes. It is offered in white, natural maple, cherry brown, black, chocolate, and royal cherry. This features a beautiful design with those elegant finishes, as you can enjoy plenty of storage. There are two desk shelves on the right side and a shelf on the top of the desk. There is a drawer for added storage, as well as a sliding keyboard tray. It measures 20.1″ x 42.1″ x 36.9″.

Key Features:

Six different colors

Two desk shelves on the right side

Drawer for added storage

The NOBLEWELL Computer Desk with Monitor Stand Storage Shelves Keyboard Tray is a support for you. This desk allows you to set up your home office the way you want, so you can put your keyboard and monitor in the proper places for a better and more comfortable sitting experience. The raised shelf frees up space as well and the 23.2″ keyboard tray does the same. This measures 46.5″ x 19″ x 34.2″ and has adjustable foot pads that help counterbalance any uneven surfaces. The plates and metal frame keep it sturdy as you work.

Key Features:

Raised shelf for monitor

23.2″ keyboard tray

Adjustable foot pads

The Seseno Computer Desk with Storage Shelves and Keyboard Tray is a cost-effective choice. This multifunctional home office desk is great for almost any room. There is a keyboard tray, a removable hutch monitor stand, a desktop shelf, and two bookshelves. The height adjustable plastic feet make it better for uneven surfaces. The frame is made from sturdy steel and the top is made from wood with a smooth finish. It measures 46.5″ x 19″ x 34.5″.

Key Features:

Removable hutch monitor stand

Height adjustable plastic feet

Cost-effective

