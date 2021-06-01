Best Dental Night Guard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like 20% of the population, you grind your teeth at night. Whether unknowingly or purposefully, a lot more people do it during the day if they’re stressed. Help control a bad habit and save your teeth by wearing a night guard while you sleep. Your front teeth and your back molars are the areas that become ground down the most, wearing away the enamel and making your teeth weaker. The chances of having to wear dentures earlier in the life can be lessened with the help of a mouth guard. Ones that are specifically constructed just for you from the dentist can sometimes be a few hundred dollars. We’ve selected these options that will save you some money and also help protect your teeth.

Fit it to your mouth

In order to get the perfect guard for your mouth, you can take a look at the enCore Guards Custom Dental Night Guards. There are three mouth guards, so you’re able to choose which one suits you the best. The kit comes with impression molds and taking your impression only takes five minutes. You will send the impression mold to enCore in a pre-paid mailer and then within seven to 10 days, you’ll receive your customized dental guard.

Key Features:

Three mouth guards

Impression molds

Pre-paid mailer

Get rid of it after a while

If keeping the same night guard for more than a few uses weirds you out, then the Plackers Grind No More Dental Night Guard is perfect for you. You get 14 night guards in each box and each night guard is good for two to three nights at best. This one-size-fits-all design is made for both upper and lower teeth, depending on where you want to wear it. These are individually packaged and no boiling, molding and cutting is required. You just simply slip one into your mouth and wear it.

Key Features:

One-size-fits-all design

Invidiaully packaged

14 night guards in a box

Use it during the day or at night

Providing you a ton of options, The ConfiDental Pack of 5 Moldable Mouth Guards can help you day or night. These mouth guards can be used as night guards for people who grind their teeth, athletic guards for active sporting events, or they can be used as teeth whitening trays. They come in two different thicknesses, regular, which is 3mm thick, and heavy-duty, which is 6mm thick. You’ll just need to boil water, drop the guard in for a short time, and then bite down to form it to your mouth. They are reusable and they come with an anti-bacterial case.

Key Features:

Use as night guards, athletic guards, or teeth whitening trays

Two different thicknesses

Reusable

Keep your teeth protected for a while

You can mold the DenTek Professional-Fit Maximum Protection Dental Guard and use it for a long time. You’ll get six months of use out of this after it is fitted properly for your mouth. This has a moldable upper layer to create a cushion of comfort and protect your teeth. The kit includes a patented forming tray to provide a custom close to professional fit as you can find. Teeth grinding, jaw aches, tooth aches, chipping, and headaches can all be minimized by utilizing this. This allows for six months of protection from nighttime teeth grinding. You need to heat it, shape it, and then wear it.

Key Features:

Includes a patented forming tray

Teeth grinding, jaw aches, tooth aches, and chipping are minimized

Allows for six months of protection

Enjoy a more comfortable fit

If you don’t like the feeling of having a mouth guard on the top of your mouth, choose the JS Dental Lab Custom Dental Mouth Lower Bite Guard. This is a fully customizable mouth guard that is approved by dentists. The thicknesses range from 1.5mm to 4mm and these can last for up to five years depending on how severe the grinding is. It takes only five minutes to make an impression and you will mail it back to get a customized guard. You can wear it on your bottom teeth to protect both rows. It is made from BPA- and latex-free material.

Key Features:

Thicknesses range from 1.5mm to 4mm

Takes only five minutes to make an impression

Protect both rows