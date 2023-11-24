Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2023

If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $500 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.

Of all the crazy Black Friday deals available in 2023, most of them will only appeal to people who are shopping for those particular products. But there’s one thing that anyone and everyone should make sure they get on Black Friday this year: FREE MONEY!

Make sure you also check out BGR’s big roundup covering all the best Black Friday deals of 2023. You’ll find so many fantastic sales in there, covering popular products across every category you can think of.

That being said, no other Black Friday deals out there are as good as free money!

Best Black Friday Gift Card deals

Amazon is offering some of the hottest gift card deals of the year for Black Friday 2023!

Here’s how it works: all you have to do is buy a gift card for at least the minimum amount specified with each deal. Then, enter the supplied coupon code at checkout. Once you do that, you’ll collect your savings or Amazon credit as soon as you complete your purchase. Or, if you get a physical gift card that comes with a bonus credit, your credit will be applied as soon as your order ships.

Head over to this page to see every current Black Friday gift card deal on offer. You’ll find some of our favorite deals listed below.

Each of those offers gets you a free Amazon credit of between $5 and $20 when you purchase a gift card valued at the specified amount. Why would anyone pass up these great deals? If you shop at any of those stores, you’re essentially getting free money to spend there.

The only thing we’ll note is that there’s no question these Black Friday gift card deals will sell out. It happens every single year. Make sure you take advantage while you still can, or you’ll be kicking yourself.

And be sure to visit this page on Amazon to check out all the other gift card deals available right now.

More ways to get free money for Black Friday

Beyond all the Black Friday gift card deals listed above, there are several other ways to score free money during this year’s big sale.

For example, you can get a free Amazon gift card up to $200 when you sign up for an Amazon Visa Rewards Signature Card. There’s also a promotion that gets you a $25 bonus credit when you spend $100+ on essentials from top brands like Downy, Charmin, Pampers, Tide, Cascade, Puffs, and more.

Check out all the different ways to get free money in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

