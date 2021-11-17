Best Black Friday deals under $100: Get a great deal on a budget

Black Friday is right around the corner. The big shopping event is set to be where we get incredible deals on all kinds of products — including those on big-ticket items like the iPhone, MacBook Air, and more. But you don’t have to spend a lot to get a great deal. In fact, we’re expecting tons of excellent Black Friday deals under $100.

Black Friday itself is set for November 26, basically meaning that we should expect to start seeing deals in the very near future. We’re expecting to see excellent deals on all kinds of products, including headphones, smart home devices, and more.

We’ll be updating this guide as we get more deals throughout the shopping event. In other words, if you don’t find a deal that’s perfect for your needs right away, make sure to check back regularly.

No matter what you’re looking for, here are the best Black Friday deals under $100. And, if you’re looking for something else, make sure to check out our full guide to Black Friday deals.

Black Friday smart home deals under $100

Smart home products are getting better and better, allowing you to quickly and easily control your home using only your phone or your voice. Interested in getting a great smart home deal for yourself? Here are the best Black Friday smart home deals under $100.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%)

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch Price: $14.99 ($5 off)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Price: $24.99 ($25 off)

Black Friday headphone deals under $100

Want to get more from your music-listening experience? A great pair of headphones will help. Here are the best headphone deals under $100 so far.

Beats Solo3 Headphones List Price: $199.95 Price: $99.99 You Save: $99.96 (50%)

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds List Price: $99.95 Price: $59.95 You Save: $40.00 (40%)

JLab Audio JBuds Air True Wireless Headphones Price: $34.19 ($15.69 off)

Black Friday kitchen deals under $100

Kitchen gadgets don’t have to be prohibitively expensive. There are plenty of kitchen deals under $100 to consider, too. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals under $100.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker Price: $79 ($20 off)

Other Black Friday deals under $100

Looking for something else? Here are some of our other favorite Black Friday deals under $100.

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%)

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2021 is set for November 26, so we will start seeing some excellent deals in the very near future. Most retailers likely won’t wait until to start publishing their deals though — and in fact, some deals are already live. Check out all of our other guides to find some great Black Friday deals for yourself.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday

So, should you take advantage of a great deal on Black Friday, or wait until Cyber Monday? Ultimately, it’s hard to say. Both will offer excellent deals, and while many of the deals will likely be the same on the two days, in some cases, they may be different too. We recommend pulling the trigger on a deal if you find a great one on Black Friday, as there’s no guarantee that you’ll get a similar or better deal on Cyber Monday.