Ditch your awful Apple TV remote with this $15 replacement

Apple finally released a new Apple TV model last year. It’s great, but there’s really only one new feature that most people care about: the new Apple TV remote replacement. That’s right, it has a new Siri remote that doesn’t stink.

But wait, there’s even more good news. You can get the new Siri remote on its own to use with an Apple TV model you already have. Plus, it’s discounted right now at Amazon!

There’s just one problem though, and we’re sure you can guess what it is. Yup, the new Siri remote is way too expensive. $59 for a little tiny remote control?! It looks cool and all, but we’re going to go ahead and pass. Even while it has a slight discount on Amazon, it still costs $55.

Are you in the market for a new Apple TV 4K anyway? If that’s the case, the new Siri remote is a great perk. The new Apple TV 4K is actually discounted right now at Amazon, so it’s a good time to get one. But if you already have an Apple TV, you might not want to buy the new remote.

Spending another $55-$59 just to get rid of Apple’s God-awful remote is a pretty big kick in the pants. The good news is that there’s an awesome Apple TV remote replacement you can get instead called the aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV.

And it’s only $14.99 on Amazon!

aarooGo Apple TV Replacement Remote Control with TV Power and Volume/Mute Price: $14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Apple TV remote replacement

Everyone loves Apple’s incredible designs. Apple has repeatedly shown that it considers every last detail when designing a new gadget.

It goes without saying at this point that Apple sets the bar across the industry for every single one of its product categories, and the company’s rivals always copy Apple’s work.

From smartphones and tablets to desktop computers, laptops, and even the Apple Watch, nearly all of Apple’s designs are beloved and shamelessly copied.

Image source: Daria Sol/Adobe

That’s why it’s still so astonishing to Apple fans that the company managed to create the single worst remote control that has ever existed. But today, we have some good news: there’s finally an Apple TV remote replacement that doesn’t stink and doesn’t cost a whopping $59.

It’s called the aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV and it only costs $14.99 at Amazon!

What makes it great?

Touchpads are awesome. They provide a magnificent way to interface with so many different kinds of devices. The list of products to which that applies is a mile long… but remote controls are not on it.

The Apple TV’s previous-generation Siri remote is a constant source of frustration for Apple fans all around the world. The touchpad is horrendous, causing people to misclick constantly. Everyone hates it, but Apple has so far refused to budge.

Basically, the aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV is an Apple TV remote with no touchpad. That’s pretty much the only thing you need to know.

The new AarooGo replacement remote has physical buttons for every Apple TV function except for one, and that’s the Siri button.

Siri is great on the Apple TV, of that there is no doubt. But we’re willing to bet every single Apple TV owner reading this right now will happily ditch Siri to get a remote that isn’t a nightmare to use. Plus, you can always use the Remote app on your iPhone if you want Siri.

Key details

First of all, the aarooGo remote doesn’t have a horrible touchpad. This inexpensive little replacement remote also works with every single Apple TV model.

That includes the 1st-generation Apple TV (model number A1218), 2nd-generation Apple TV (A1378), 3rd-generation Apple TV (A1427 or A1469), Apple TV HD 32GB and 64GB (A1625), and Apple TV 4K 32GB and 64GB (A1842).

If you have a streaming media player with an Apple logo on it, this remote will work.

Image source: aarooGo

When it comes to TV functions like power, volume, and mute, all the major brands are covered. On top of that, the setup is wonderfully simple. The aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV comes with a chart that lists all major TV brands, and there are two buttons shown next to each one. Find your TV manufacturer and hold down the two corresponding buttons until the LED on the remote turns solid red.

If your TV brand isn’t on that chart, you can contact the manufacturer for help or just try each of the button pairs until you find the one that works.

It should go without saying that this awesome little Apple TV replacement remote is a must-have. Every single Apple TV owner out there who has the old monstrosity of a remote needs this accessory. And as we mentioned, it only costs $14.99 on Amazon.

aarooGo Remote Control fast facts

Here are some key takeaways if you’re considering this awesome Apple TV remote replacement:

This is a replacement remote control that works with Apple TV players

Get rid of the old touchpad Siri remote that everyone complains about so much

Compatible with the following Apple TV models: A1427 A1469 A1378 A1294 MD199LL/AMC572LL/A MC377LL/A MM4T2AM/A MM4T2ZM/A

Remote includes five TV buttons in addition to the menu controls and select button: Power Input/Source, Volume up/down, and Mute

This remote does not include a Siri button or support voice control

Powered by two AAA batteries (not included)

