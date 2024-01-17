Anyone in the market for popular earphones that cost less than $100 should definitely consider taking advantage of Amazon’s current TOZO Bluetooth earbuds deals. The current sales slash best-selling earphone models to the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Prices start at just $19.99 right now for the TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds, which are wildly popular and well-reviewed. As a matter of fact, they have an unbelievable 234,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Needless to say, prices this low are completely unheard of when it comes to bigger headphone brands like Sony, Apple, and Bose.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you take a look at the best-selling earbuds on Amazon’s site, you’ll see that Apple products dominate the top of the list. Specifically, AirPods Pro 2 ($60 off) and entry-level AirPods ($30 off) are always trading places in the #1 spot.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Other AirPods models are also always near the top of the page. But as we all know, the cheapest AirPods model will still cost you around $100, even if you pick up a pair while it’s on sale.

Scroll a little further down the page, however, and you’ll see another brand that makes a great showing among Amazon’s best-selling electronics. Aside from Apple’s AirPods, TOZO Bluetooth earbuds are the best-selling earphones on Amazon’s whole site — and they’ll cost you a whole lot less than AirPods.

Available on Amazon

Aside from AirPods Pro 2 and entry-level AirPods, TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds are the best-selling headphones on Amazon’s whole site.

TOZO is hardly considered to be a top headphones brand, so that’s quite a feat. But it likely won’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who has tried a pair of T10 earphones. They offer good sound quality, a comfortable fit, and up to 45 hours of battery life between the earbuds themselves (10 hours) and the wireless charging case (35 hours).

Those are just a few of the reasons why they have more than 234,000 5-star ratings on Amazon.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds retail for $40, which is already less than one-third as much as the cheapest AirPods. Right now, however, you can pick up a pair of T10 earphones for only $19.99.

By the way, the cheapest AirPods that come with a wireless charging case are the $179 AirPods 3. That’s nearly 1,000% more expensive than TOZO T10 earbuds.

Available on Amazon

If you’re looking for a good upgrade but still don’t want to spend $100 or more, the TOZO T6 Bluetooth earbuds pose a great alternative. They’re next on Amazon’s best-sellers list after TOZO’s T10 model, and they’re on sale for $20.99 instead of $50.

TOZO T6 earbuds have a similar form factor as compared to the T10 model. But they have a few important improvements, including deeper bass and a newer wireless charging case design.

There are of course a few downsides to these earbuds though, and the biggest one is that you’re not going to get sound quality that’s on par with top brands. After all, you can’t expect Apple or Bose-quality sound from $20 earphones.