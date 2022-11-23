Surprise the kids with Amazon exclusive toys for the holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Finding the right gifts for the people on your list can be a tricky task. Some people are easy and really love the socks you buy them each year or a new pair of earrings to go along in their collections. But some people are specific and need a lot of planning. More often than not, kids of a certain age fall in that category. Amazon exclusive toys are here to help you.

Small children will most likely be happy with whatever you give them. But once they’re able to communicate their feelings a little bit better, you want to make sure you nail the gift giving. With Amazon exclusive toys, you can find them unique options that are only sold at Amazon. There are over 1,000 toys that kids are sure to love. We’ve highlighted some of the best options to give you the inside track toward landing that huge smile when a kid opens it.

Amazon exclusive toys

We’ve found a list of 10 toys that will work for a range of ages of kids. Here are our picks for the best Amazon exclusive toys this holiday season.

Snap Circuits Explore Coding

A terrific STEM toy, the Snap Circuits Explore Coding can help make coding easier to learn. It helps develop STEM electronics building as well as coding skills. You just need to download the free Snap Circuits App on your Apple or Android phone and this provides hours of coding fun.

Snap Circuits Explore Coding, STEM Building Toy for Ages 8 to 108, Amazon Exclusive Price: $65.28

Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil’ Rollin’ Giraffe

As your little one develops motor skills, having a tricycle in the shape of a giraffe will make it easier for them to scoot around the home. The Little Tike Go and Grow Lil’ Rollin’ Giraffe is ideal for both indoor and outdoor fun. The oversized wheels make it stable and this helps build coordination.

Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil' Rollin' Giraffe - Amazon Exclusive Price: $37.29

NERF Strongarm N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster with Rotating Barrel

Upgraded with Slam Fire action, the Nerf Strongarm N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster with Rotating Barrel helps you fire six darts rapidly. It adds to a great game of tag or hide and go seek. The darts are constructed from foam with flexible, hollow tips.

NERF Strongarm N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster with Rotating Barrel, Slam Fire, and 6 Official Elite… Price: $15.99

Hot Wheels Super Speed Blastway Track Set

Fun for all ages, this particular Hot Wheels Super Speed Blastway Track Set helps teach kids about speed and building. The two kid-activated launchers begin the race and whoever has a car that finishes laps the fastest wins. Also, this can be connected to other Hot Wheels tracks to expand the fun.

Hot Wheels Super Speed Blastway Track Set, 1 Hot Wheels Car, Dual-Track Racing, 1 or 2 Player,… List Price: $39.49 Price: $23.99 You Save: $15.50 (39%)

Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game

There are multiple games that a kid can play with the Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game. There are speed games and memory games, helping build brain skills and hand-eye coordination. Also, it has a unique light-up design that kid are sure to love.

Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game | 4-in-1 Handheld Game for Kids |… List Price: $54.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $25.00 (45%)

VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera

Get a kid interested in photography with the VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera. It’s a real digital camera with a 2.4″ Color LCD screen and it also offers photo, cartoon, and collage effects. There are also five games kids can play for even more fun.

VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera, Amazon Exclusive, Camouflage Price: $79.29

OBUBY Walkie Talkies for Kids

Perfect for hiking and camping, the OBUBY Walkie Talkie for Kids helps kids keep in touch. They come in multiple colors and have intelligent alarm settings in case kids wander off while using them. With ergonomic designs and clear sounds, they are equipped with anti-interference functionality.

Toys for 3-12 Year Old Boys Walkie Talkies for Kids 22 Channels 2 Way Radio Gifts Toys with Bac… List Price: $27.99 Price: $23.79 You Save: $4.20 (15%)

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Make tracing more interactive with the Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad. This comes with a graphite pencil, 12 short colored pencils, 10 tracing sheets, and 10 blank sheets. The evenly lit surface makes tracing the over 100 traceable images simple.

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Pink, Holiday Gifts & Toys for Kids, Age 6, 7, 8, 9 [Amazon Exclus… List Price: $30.19 Price: $25.39 You Save: $4.80 (16%)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Earth Science Kit

A science lover will have a blast with the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Earth Science Kit. There are more than 15 experiments including dueling water tornadoes, building a volcano, growing a crystal and more. There is plenty for kids to enjoy with their parents and friends.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Earth Science Kit - Over 15 Science Experiments & STEM Activities for Kids,… Price: $29.99

KID K’NEX – Oodles of Pals Building Set

The KID K’NEX – Oodles of Pals Building Set is a great building block alternative for kids. There are 116 pieces to play with, allowing for endless building opportunities. It includes 60 building ideas and offers easy instructions to follow, making this set worth using over and over again.

KID K'NEX – Oodles of Pals Building Set – 116 Pieces – Ages 3 and Up Preschool Educational Toy… List Price: $54.99 Price: $50.75 You Save: $4.24 (8%)

