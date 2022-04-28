5 air fryer cookbooks that have Amazon shoppers obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Air fryers are so great. Even if you just use yours sporadically, it’s still going to cook up crispy food that’s healthier than deep-frying. But your air fryer will be even better if you find the right air fryer cookbooks to go with it.

Are you wondering whether or not you should jump on the air fryer bandwagon? We’re here to tell you that the answer is beyond simple. Yes, you absolutely, without question, need one in your life. These brilliant gadgets can cook up deliciously crispy food with little or even no added oil, which is terrific.

Of course, there is one problem that so many air fryer owners out there face. People love these great gadgets and they cook with them often. But many air fryer owners have trouble finding new recipes to try in order to help keep things fresh.

That’s why you need some great air fryer cookbooks, of course.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt, Black/gray List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

We’ve all been there. You find a few great recipes you like and you just keep using them over and over again. That means you never really put any effort into finding anything new. Many people use their air fryers to reheat food as well.

That’s definitely a smart way to get more use out of this great gadget. Even still, you’re definitely not getting the most out of your favorite kitchen appliance if you only use it to cook three different dishes and reheat your cold leftovers.

The good news is that there’s a wonderfully simple and inexpensive way to get out of your air fryer rut. We’ll show you five different best-selling air fryer cookbooks like this one that Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with. They’ll provide you with hundreds and hundreds of delicious recipes to whip up in your favorite kitchen appliance.

Air Fryer Cookbook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users Price: $10.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Air fryer deals you need to see

Image source: Ninja/Amazon

Before we get to all the air fryer cookbooks we’re going to recommend, there’s something else we need to cover. If you’re looking for a new air fryer, now is definitely the time to get one.

First up, the $250 Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL is on sale right now for just $159.99. That’s the lowest price since Black Friday last year. This model has all the features of a regular multi-cooker, plus it’s an air fryer!

Or, if you just want an air fryer on its own, the #1 best-selling Ninja AF101 air fryer is on sale at the lowest price of the year so far.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt, Black/gray List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja FD401 Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer that Steams, Slow Cooks,… List Price: $249.99 Price: $159.99 You Save: $90.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you already have an Instant Pot or you don’t want to spend that much money, we’ve got you covered. The Instant Vortex Air Fryer is one of the best in the business. It normally sells for $100, but right now it’s down to $89.95.

Instant Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo (Free App With 90 Recipes), Customizable Smart… List Price: $99.99 Price: $89.95 You Save: $10.04 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Last but certainly not least, we have an air fryer that gadget fans are going to love. The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL connects to your smartphone for all kinds of enhanced functionality. You can even control it with Alexa. And right now, it’s on sale for $89 instead of $129.

Needless to say, that’s a great deal on a popular smartphone-connected air fryer.

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best air fryer cookbooks

Image source: Ultrean/Amazon

There are three different types of people when it comes to air fryers.

People in the first group have air fryers and they love them. Those who are in the second group have air fryers and want to love them. But they’re not sure where to start to find great air fryer recipes. And people in the third group have no clue what all the fuss is all about. That’s often because they’ve never used an air fryer before.

No matter where you fall on the air fryer spectrum, there’s one thing you need to know: A great air fryer cookbook like this one is a must.

Air Fryers are so terrific because they make it quick and easy to fry up deliciously crispy food. You also don’t need all the oil you would have to dump into a deep fryer or skillet.

As a result, your dish is so much healthier than it would be with traditional frying. Plus, it still tastes great!

The problem for so many people is that they don’t know where to start. Then for other people, they fall into a rut so they just keep making the same handful of air fryer recipes over and over again.

In a nutshell, you absolutely need to have one or two high-quality air fryer cookbooks in your life!

You can check out our top 5 favorite air fryer cookbooks on Amazon by scrolling down below. We have also included links to the printed versions as well as Amazon’s Kindle eBook versions that so many people prefer.

Remember, Kindle books work in the Kindle app on any computer, iPhone, iPad, or Android device, not just on Kindle eBook readers.

600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users

600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users Price: $10.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ebook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users Price: $4.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Air Frying

The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer List Price: $22.00 Price: $14.05 You Save: $7.95 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ebook: The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer Price: $5.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazingly Easy Recipes to Fry, Bake, Grill, and Roast with Your Fryer

Amazingly Easy Recipes to Fry, Bake, Grill, and Roast with Your Air Fryer List Price: $16.99 Price: $9.55 You Save: $7.44 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ebook: Amazingly Easy Recipes to Fry, Bake, Grill, and Roast with Your Air Fryer Price: $6.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners 2020

The Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners 2020 Price: $7.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ebook: The Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners 2020 Price: $0.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Keto Air Fryer: 100+ Delicious Low-Carb Recipes to Heal Your Body & Help You Lose Weight

Keto Air Fryer: 100+ Delicious Low-Carb Recipes to Heal Your Body & Help You Lose Weight List Price: $34.95 Price: $27.95 You Save: $7.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!