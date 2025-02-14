Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
HOW TO: Delete personal info from the web in seconds
Home Business Apps & Software

TikTok returns to the Apple and Google app stores, and is now available to download again

By
Published Feb 13th, 2025 9:16PM EST
TikTok sign
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple and Google have brought TikTok back to their respective app stores a little more than three weeks after removing it, following the implementation of a federal ban on the short-form video app that took effect the day before President Trump’s second inauguration.

TikTok, of course, remains one of the most popular apps worldwide, and Apple was no doubt especially keen to bring back the app ahead of the launch of new iPhones. However, while the app is as of this writing once again available to download, that doesn’t mean its legal headaches have been resolved.

Here’s why. Amid the flurry of executive orders that President Trump signed the day he returned to the White House, one of them included his delay on enforcement of the TikTok ban. That delay extends for 75 days from the date of Trump’s order, in the hope that a sale of some sort can be worked out in the interim that satisfies American concerns.

In the meantime, Apple and Google delayed bringing the app back to their app stores — both companies were concerned about the possibility that President Trump might not have the constitutional authority to direct his Justice Department not to enforce a ban that was duly passed by Congress. Rather than risk the potential of huge fines, both companies delayed bringing TikTok back to their app stores.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly sent a letter to Apple assuring the company that restoring TikTok for the time being doesn’t violate the law (presumably, that same assurance was provided to Google). Google, however, is reportedly only keeping the app in its store through the end of the 75-day extension. Furthermore, there are still significant hurdles to getting any sale completed. Any deal at all that involves US investors buying TikTok would need the approval of China’s government — with that controlling decision, by the way, proving why the US enacted a ban in the first place.

Here’s a look back at how TikTok increasingly found itself in the crosshairs of US lawmakers over the past several years.

Don’t Miss: This was the jaw-dropping comment from TikTok’s CEO that probably sealed the app’s fate in the US

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Business

Latest News