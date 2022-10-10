How to delete your PayPal account

In the wake of a social media furor that erupted over the weekend — and led to a “Delete PayPal” mantra on Twitter — the financial services giant says the new acceptable use policy language that it drew up and which seemed to suggest users could be fined for spreading misinformation was prepared in error. “An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information,” PayPal told multiple media outlets about the policy, which stipulated a fine of $2,500 for each instance of spreading misinformation.

“PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused.”

Not that that’s done much to quell the outrage. Quipped FCC commissioner Brendan Carr in a tweet, responding to PayPal’s admission of “error” here: “Because who among us has not fat-fingered a new, 7-page policy that would take away peoples’ money for publishing ‘misinformation’ — and then released that new policy on accident?”

How to delete a PayPal account

All that said, interest in how to delete PayPal accounts certainly remains heightened at the moment, generally from users wary about whether this was, in fact, an error — or more of the same from a company that’s already de-platformed users for all manner of actions that the company doesn’t like. Accordingly, we’ve included the steps below that you need to follow in order to delete your PayPal account.

PayPal has now backed down and apologized saying their new policy was a "mistake" Weird how those "mistakes" only go one way… I don't believe them. They are just backtracking because they got caught. Delete and boycott PayPal👍 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) October 9, 2022

First things first: Make sure to withdraw any money you have remaining in your PayPal account before you get ready to close it. Click that link to learn how to do so — and then, once any lingering issues or balance is taken care of, here’s how you’ll delete your PayPal via the company’s website.

Click the Settings icon, next to the words “Log out.” Click Close your account under “Account options.” Enter your bank account number if you’re asked to do. Finally, click Close Account.

If you want to delete your PayPal account from the app instead:

First, log into the app. Click on the Profile icon in the upper-left corner. Scroll down until you see the option to Close your account. After tapping Close your account, next click on the Close Account button.

One final, important note: Any unpaid money requests are automatically canceled after closing your PayPal account. Also, you will lose any unused redemption codes or coupons.