Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

A bunch of new Costco stores are coming soon

HomeBusinessNews
May 7th, 2022 at 9:01 AM
By
A New York-area Costco store is shown in Long Island City

A retail chain beloved by bargain hunters has unveiled a big expansion it’s going to be embarking on over the course of the next several months. As many as 28 new Costco store locations are opening through the rest of this year, including almost a dozen in a matter of months.

It’s the kind of thing that can be read as any indication things are slowly but surely getting back to normal, and that we’re moving on from the lean years of the pandemic. Speaking of which, the Costco chain also recently axed the special shopping hours it debuted precisely because it wanted to help specific shoppers out during the pandemic. We’ve got all the details below, meanwhile, about the new store openings — specifically, where they’re coming, and when.

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $5 Amazon Smart Plug, $99 smart TV, $24 bed sheets, more

New Costco store locations opening

costco shopper with a cart
People stocking up at Costco wearing gloves and face masks. Image source: Felix Mizioznikov/Adobe

You can keep up to date with new Costco store announcements right here, at the membership club’s “New Locations Coming Soon” page. First up is Costco’s newest Utah store location that’s opening later this month (May 19). The other locations, including some outside of the US, are as follows:

  • Anjou, Quebec Business CenterJune 2022
  • North Oshawa, OntarioJune 2022
  • Mibu, Japan July 2022
  • St. Augustine, FloridaAugust 2022
  • College Station, TexasAugust 2022
  • Murrieta, CaliforniaAugust 2022
  • Verona, Wisconsin August 2022
  • Auckland, New ZealandAugust 2022
  • Gimhae, KoreaAugust 2022

Those new international store sites are a reflection of the fact that Costco has millions of paying members around the world. New stores, of course, serve that base and help bring in new paying members, too. And about that membership, in particular its price, you might be wondering what’s required for someone to be able to take advantage of all those hard-to-pass-up deals.

How much is a membership at Costco?

A “Gold Star” membership, which allows you to shop online and in Costco store warehouses, costs just $60 annually. It also included two membership cards. If you don’t mind paying a little more, though, there’s also an “Executive”-level membership tier that costs $120 a year. Its perks include a 2 percent annual reward, plus Costco services discounts. As well as two membership cards, and the ability to shop online and in Costco store warehouses, among other benefits.

You can read more about the membership offerings here.

Among the attractions of the membership are all the deals that you can’t get anywhere else. And there are new specials that launch all the time. For example, Alpha Foods’ new Meatless Sausage Scramble Breakfast Bowl is making its debut in certain Costco locations across Southern California for a limited time only, starting May 9th.

According to a press release, the breakfast bowl is 100 percent plant-based, and egg-less. This minute-ready bowl is also full of such ingredients as juicy red and green peppers, potatoes, and flavorful meatless sausage. The product will be featured in 21 Costco locations, across the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire markets.

This article talks about:

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who has been contributing to BGR since 2015. His expertise in TV shows you probably don’t like is unmatched. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found hunched protectively over his burgeoning collection of vinyl.

More Business News

Latest News