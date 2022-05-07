A bunch of new Costco stores are coming soon

A retail chain beloved by bargain hunters has unveiled a big expansion it’s going to be embarking on over the course of the next several months. As many as 28 new Costco store locations are opening through the rest of this year, including almost a dozen in a matter of months.

It’s the kind of thing that can be read as any indication things are slowly but surely getting back to normal, and that we’re moving on from the lean years of the pandemic. Speaking of which, the Costco chain also recently axed the special shopping hours it debuted precisely because it wanted to help specific shoppers out during the pandemic. We’ve got all the details below, meanwhile, about the new store openings — specifically, where they’re coming, and when.

New Costco store locations opening

You can keep up to date with new Costco store announcements right here, at the membership club’s “New Locations Coming Soon” page. First up is Costco’s newest Utah store location that’s opening later this month (May 19). The other locations, including some outside of the US, are as follows:

Anjou, Quebec Business Center — June 2022

June 2022 North Oshawa, Ontario — June 2022

June 2022 Mibu, Japan — July 2022

July 2022 St. Augustine, Florida — August 2022

August 2022 College Station, Texas — August 2022

August 2022 Murrieta, California — August 2022

August 2022 Verona, Wisconsin — August 2022

August 2022 Auckland, New Zealand — August 2022

August 2022 Gimhae, Korea — August 2022

Those new international store sites are a reflection of the fact that Costco has millions of paying members around the world. New stores, of course, serve that base and help bring in new paying members, too. And about that membership, in particular its price, you might be wondering what’s required for someone to be able to take advantage of all those hard-to-pass-up deals.

How much is a membership at Costco?

A “Gold Star” membership, which allows you to shop online and in Costco store warehouses, costs just $60 annually. It also included two membership cards. If you don’t mind paying a little more, though, there’s also an “Executive”-level membership tier that costs $120 a year. Its perks include a 2 percent annual reward, plus Costco services discounts. As well as two membership cards, and the ability to shop online and in Costco store warehouses, among other benefits.

You can read more about the membership offerings here.

Among the attractions of the membership are all the deals that you can’t get anywhere else. And there are new specials that launch all the time. For example, Alpha Foods’ new Meatless Sausage Scramble Breakfast Bowl is making its debut in certain Costco locations across Southern California for a limited time only, starting May 9th.

According to a press release, the breakfast bowl is 100 percent plant-based, and egg-less. This minute-ready bowl is also full of such ingredients as juicy red and green peppers, potatoes, and flavorful meatless sausage. The product will be featured in 21 Costco locations, across the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire markets.