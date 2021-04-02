If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever heard of the brand aarooGo? We can pretty much guarantee that you haven’t. Don’t worry, we hadn’t either until we stumbled upon one specific product the company makes, but now it’s one of our favorite brands. In fact, we can also pretty much guarantee that if you own an Apple TV, aarooGo is about to become your new favorite company in the world, too.

Apple is known for its incredible designs more so than any other consumer electronics company out there. It goes without saying at this point that Apple sets the bar across every single one of its product categories, and the company’s rivals always copy Apple’s work in their own products. From smartphones and tablets to desktop computers, laptop computers, and even the Apple Watch, all of Apple’s designs are coveted. That’s why it’s still so astonishing to most Apple fans out there that the company managed to create what is almost unanimously considered the worst remote control that has ever existed.

Well, we have some good news on that front: there’s finally a decent Apple TV remote replacement. It’s called the aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV and it only costs $14.99 at Amazon!

Everyone knows that touchpads provide a terrific way to interface with so many different types of devices. The list of products to which that applies is a mile long, but set-top box remotes are not on it. The Apple TV remote is a constant source of frustration for Apple fans all around the world. The touchpad is horrendous, causing people to misclick constantly. Everyone hates it, but Apple has so far refused to budge.

At its core, the aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV is an Apple TV remote with no touchpad. That’s basically everything you need to know and you’ll want one.

This new replacement remote has physical buttons for every Apple TV function except for one, and that’s the Siri button. Siri is cool and all, but we’re willing to bet every single Apple TV owner reading this right now is more than willing to ditch Siri in favor of a remote that isn’t a travesty. Plus, you can always use the Remote app on your iPhone if you want Siri.

Impressively, this inexpensive little replacement remote works with every single Apple TV model that has been released so far. That includes the 1st-generation Apple TV (model number A1218), 2nd-generation Apple TV (A1378), 3rd-generation Apple TV (A1427 or A1469), Apple TV HD 32GB and 64GB (A1625), and Apple TV 4K 32GB and 64GB (A1842). If it’s a streaming media player with an Apple logo on it, this remote will work with it.

When it comes to TV functions like power, volume, and mute, all the major brands are covered. On top of that, the setup is wonderfully simple. The aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV comes with a chart that lists all major TV brands, and there are two buttons shown next to each one. Find your TV manufacturer and hold down the two corresponding buttons until the LED on the remote turns solid red. Voila, you’re done. If you have a TV made by a company that’s not listed on that chart, you can contact the manufacturer for help or just try each of the button pairs until you find the one that works.

It should go without saying that this awesome little replacement remote is a must-have for every single Apple TV owner out there, and it only costs $14.99 at Amazon.

Here are the key details from Amazon’s product page:

It is a replacement remote fit for Apple TV players, not the original remote.

Work with Apple TV A1427 A1469 A1378 A1294 MD199LL/AMC572LL/A MC377LL/A MM4T2AM/A MM4T2ZM/A Mac Music System.

The 5 TV buttons, Power Input/Source, Volume up/down, and Mute can be programmed to work with most popular TVs, such as Samsung, Sharp, Philips, LG, VIZIO, Panasonic, Toshiba, Insignia, etc.

Note: It is NOT a Siri remote so it has NO Voice control, NO Touchpad function.

Use 2 x AAA batteries, not included.

