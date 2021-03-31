There are many ways to draw attention to your business, but giving away a bunch of bitcoin has to be near the top of the list. That’s exactly what Chipotle has announced it will be doing for National Burrito Day, which just so happens to fall on Thursday, April 1st. It might sound like an April’s Fools Day prank, but it seems to be real.

In order to celebrate the latest nonsensical food and beverage holiday, Chipotle has teamed up with Stefan Thomas, Founder and CEO of Coil, to create an interactive game called “Burritos or Bitcoin” that will task players with carrying out a “chiptocurrency” rescue mission and cracking the code on its digital wallet. This is all a reference to a viral story from early this year about Thomas losing the password for his real digital wallet, which contained 7,002 Bitcoins. For those of you wondering, that amount of bitcoin is worth $414,221,515.20 at the time of writing.

In all, Chipotle will be giving away $100,000 worth of free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin. If you want to participate, head to the Burritos or Bitcoin website on April 1st starting at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Once the contest begins, you will have ten tries to guess a valid six-digit code for a chance to win either a free burrito or $25,000 in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Even if you fail all ten tries, you’ll still get a special offer from Chipotle.

Chipotle says 10,000 participants will win a free burrito, 50 will win $500 in Bitcoin, and 3 will win $25,000 in Bitcoin.

“National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release on Tuesday. “We’re always looking for unique ways to enhance the celebration, and this year, we’re giving fans the opportunity to acquire two highly valuable assets: Burritos or Bitcoin.”

The contest lasts from 9:00 a.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, so set a reminder if you want to participate.

