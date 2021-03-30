If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The fantastic smell of freshly cooked breakfast is a sure-fire way to make anybody wake up with a smile on their face. You’ll be able to fill your home with amazing smells and get ready for the day by cooking exactly what your heart desires. In order to get the perfect meal to start your morning, you should have all the necessities you need in the kitchen. If you don’t want to dirty multiple pans or want to bring an easy-to-use machine to cook your breakfast away from your home, you should consider an electric griddle. This gives you a flat top to cook on and allows you to plug it in to heat up. You don’t need access to a stove or burners to get the meats, eggs, pancakes, waffles, and more that you crave in the mornings. They come in different sizes and are great for houses, apartments, RVs, and more. We’ve hand selected five of the best electric griddles on the market to give you an idea of what you could bring with you. Take a look at our picks.

Cook for the whole family

Image source: Presto/Amazon

Give yourself the room that you need with the Presto 07061 22-Inch Electric Griddle with Removable Handles. This griddle just needs to be plugged in and you can control the temperature it heats up to. It has great heat retention and, if needed, it can be used as a stovetop griddle if you remove the handles, which easily come off the base if you open the latch clips. It measures 11.5″ x 26 1/4″ x 2.5″, providing you with 231 square inches to cook an entire meal. It has an attached drip tray that slides out for you to dispose of the grease. The premium nonstick surface makes cooking and cleaning easy. It is made from heavy cast aluminum on the base that is warp-proof.

Key Features:

231 square inch cooking surface

Attached drip tray

Removable handles

Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle With Removable Handles,Black List Price:$49.99 Price:$34.90 You Save:$15.09 (30%)

Get the crisp on the top

Image source: Cuisinart/Amazon

Providing you with the ability to crisp up the top of your food, the Cuisinart Electric Griddler can be used for many occasions. This is essentially a panini press that can be used as a grill, griddle, or more. The lid can close on top of your food to give you a top sear. This features an LCD display that shows the function, temperature, and timer. The temperature is adjustable between 175°F and 450°F. This features removable, reversible, non-stick, dishwasher-safe cooking plates for easy storage and cleaning. It even comes with a scraping tool to get off any excess that is stuck to the plates.

Key Features:

Adjustable between 175°F and 450°F

Lid on top

Dishwasher-safe

Cuisinart Electric Griddler, Stainless Steel Price:$99.99

Keep your food warm

Image source: BLACK+DECKER/Amazon

As you’re getting one food ready, keep your other food on deck with the BLACK+DECKER Family-Sized Electric Griddle with Warming Tray & Drip Tray. This features a slide-out warming tray that lets you have everything hot and ready for serving. After you’ve done cooking something, free up the space on the griddle top by placing it in the warming tray. This features an extra large, 200 square inch surface to cook on. The thermostat allows you to adjust the temperature as needed and this features a removable drip try to get rid of the fat and grease.

Key Features:

Warming tray underneath

Drip tray underneath

Thermostat that’s adjustable

BLACK+DECKER Family-Sized Electric Griddle with Warming Tray & Drip Tray, GD2051B Price:$39.99

Flipping pancakes is easy

Image source: BELLA/Amazon

When you have the BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle, you’ll love using it. That’s because cooking on it is a breeze and cleaning it afterwards is the same. This features a 1500 watt heating source but the handles are cool to the touch always. This features a unique ceramic, non-stick cooking surface that is eight times more durable than standard non-stick coatings. It also cooks 30% faster. It also is a true non-stick surface, so wiping it down post meal it simple. This is also scratch-resistant, so getting your food off the griddle is safer.

Key Features:

Ceramic, non-stick cooking surface

Scratch-resistant

1500 watt heating source

BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle, Make 10 Eggs At Once, Healthy-Eco Non-stick Coating, H… Price:$29.55

Don’t struggle with the cleanup

Image source: Zojirushi/Amazon

The Zojirushi EA-DCC10 Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle will serve you well. This has a large 19″ x 12.5″ cooking surface and is safe to use. This features a non-stick, ceramic surface that is easy to clean. The body guard and ceramic plates are fully immersible, allowing you to get the most out of a post meal soak. There is even a convenient lid for speed cooking. You can keep food warm with the heat settings or crank it up to 425°F to make it sizzle.

Key Features:

Fully immersible ceramic plates

Keep warm settings

Convenient lid

Zojirushi EA-DCC10 Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle,Stainless Brown List Price:$165.00 Price:$113.37 You Save:$51.63 (31%)