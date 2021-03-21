There are three shows and movies coming to Netflix this week that have caught my eye. First up is Bad Trip, which is a hidden-camera prank comedy starring Eric Andre and Tiffany Haddish. I never get tired of watching Eric Andre freak people out, so this one’s definitely in my queue. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is also intriguing, because though video game adaptations typically stink, the Castlevania show has gotten rave reviews. Maybe this is another winner. Finally, The Irregulars is about a group of kids who solve crimes for Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

Today's Top Deal Today's Amazon's deals are up to 50% off and available here Price:$0.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Arrivals

Monday, March 22nd

Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 A 70-year-old with a dream and a 23-year-old with a gift lift each other out of harsh realities and rise to the challenge of becoming ballerinos.

Philomena (2013)

Tuesday, March 23rd

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇿🇦 South African comedian Loyiso Gola serves up practical philosophy and filter-free humor as he tackles topics like race, identity and world politics.



Wednesday, March 24th

Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers a sinister global conspiracy.

Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽 After 18 years in prison, Álex takes his revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him for the murder of his sister Sara to save their reputation.



Thursday, March 25th

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹 After falling in love at a beachside summer camp in Sicily, a painful truth inspires two teenage sailing enthusiasts to live their lives to the fullest.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined.

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇷🇺 Hansel and Gretel of fairy tale fame — now acting as secret agents — must use magic, clever thinking and teamwork on a mission to find a missing king.



Friday, March 26th

A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM ( Trailer ) Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.

Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM In a hidden-camera comedy from the producer of “Bad Grandpa,” two pals embark on a road trip full of funny pranks that pull real people into the mayhem.

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧 In 19th-century London, a group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr. Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Illusionist Mago Pop takes to the streets of Barcelona, where he amazes folks of all ages and walks of life with tricks that inspire delight and wonder.

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL When two clueless cake “artists” team up, the reveals are even more ridiculous. From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad.



Departures

Monday, March 22nd

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Wednesday, March 24th

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Thursday, March 25th

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Friday, March 26th

Ghost Rider (2007)

Saturday, March 27th

Domino (2019)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in March, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Today's Top Deal Today's Amazon's deals are up to 50% off and available here Price:$0.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission