You can almost always find at least a dozen Amazon device deals going at any given time, offering deep discounts on so many of the brand’s most popular products. During the first half of March, however, there were no deals at all to speak of. It was so rare that we weren’t really sure what was going on. The only discounts that were found on the Amazon device deals page were a few limited-time sales on used and refurbished items. That’s unheard of!

This week, we finally figured out why Amazon device deals were so scarce for the first couple weeks of March: Amazon was saving all of its hottest Amazon device deals to run this week! There are tons of impressive Amazon device deals on the site right now and we dug through them and chose the very best ones. Examples include the Echo Auto that adds Alexa to your car for just $24.99, $100 off the eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system, and Ring Video Doorbell deals starting at just $84.99. Now that’s it’s Friday, however, there’s a good chance that these deals are about to disappear.

The name Amazon is pretty much synonymous with “deal” at this point, so shoppers always expect to find great prices on anything and everything they might be searching for. Of course, that’s especially true when it comes to Amazon’s own devices, which always seem to go on sale with deep discounts.

Check out the Amazon device deals page on Amazon’s site and you can expect to find anywhere from 10 to several dozen listings on sale with deep discounts. On top of that, they often go on sale with very deep discounts that undercut rival products from other brands. In this post, we’ve rounded up our 5 favorite Amazon device deals that you can get right now. There’s a good chance that most or all of these deals will disappear either today or over the weekend though, so it’s your last chance to get in on the action.

Echo Auto

At $50, the Echo Auto is the missing puzzle piece in your quest to have access to Amazon’s beloved Alexa voice assistant no matter where you are. Unlike the Echo Dot that costs the same $50, this gadget is designed to go in your car. It connects to your stereo system via Bluetooth or through an aux-in port, and then it also connects to your smartphone for connectivity. With 8 mics and Amazon’s far-field technology, it then gives you access to any and all of the great Alexa skills you love.

$50 is more than fair for an essential Alexa device like this, but you can pick up the Echo Auto right now at Amazon for just $29.99.

Ring Video Doorbell

These days, it goes without saying that anyone and everyone should have a Ring Video Doorbell. You could be forgiven a few years ago for not having one because the cost was prohibitive for many people. Now, however, prices start at just $100 for the latest and greatest models, and this week there’s a discount that drops the price to just $84.99. That small sum gets you the latest-generation model with a crystal-clear 1080p video feed, Alexa support, and plenty more.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

That deal above for the entry-level Ring doorbell is great, but what if you want some extra bells and whistles? Other models used to cost $250 or more as recently as last year, but that’s no longer the case. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is packed full of cutting-edge features like Pre-Roll, a feature that saves 4 extra seconds of video even before a motion event is triggered. How cool is that?!

This model typically sells for $200, and that price is more than fair for all the great features you get. Today, however, you can get it for just $169.99.

Fire TV Stick

The classics never go out of style and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is definitely a classic. For just $40 you get Amazon’s beloved Fire TV software on a tiny dongle that tucks away behind your TV. You also get an Alexa voice remote with extra universal buttons to control your TV, plus all the apps and channels you could possibly want.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is worth every penny at $40, but this week the price was slashed to just $29.99. Don’t miss out!

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system

Mesh Wi-Fi solutions exploded in popularity a few years ago, but it seems like the hype surrounding most brands faded pretty quickly. Perhaps that’s because so many reviewers out there named eero’s mesh systems as the best in the business.

Amazon has since acquired eero and released a few different updated mesh models. One of the top-rated ones is the $500 eero Pro mesh WiFi system 3-pack, which blankets a home up to 6,000 square feet with lighting-fast tri-band Wi-Fi. $500 is actually a pretty fair price for this system, but it’s on sale for $399 right now.

