Practice will always make perfect. But in the case of practicing golf, it really can make a huge difference. Nobody is going to pick up golf clubs and shoot even par the first time out, even if you’re picking up a putter at a miniature golf course. There is so much finesse needed in golf as well as skill. That only comes over time with a lot of practice. If you’re a golf fanatic or are trying to become one, you need to consider how to make yourself a better golfer. If you haven’t figured it out yet from the first few sentences, it’s through practice. Having golf chipping nets to practice your short game is a great way to improve from the comfort of your own home. These can be set up in the yard, the basement, or the garage to give you area to practice in. It’s a fun way to get more out of your time away from the course, so that you enjoy your time on the course even more. We’ve hand selected five of the best chipping nets out there to give you an idea of how you can reenergize your practice. Take a look and get swinging.

Set multiple up

Get comfortable hitting different chips from different distances with the GoSports CHIPSTER Range. This is a three-piece golf chipping practice net target system that comes with a carrying case, allowing you to tote it easily and set it up wherever you want to practice. The three different nets vary in size, as one is 12″, one is 18″, and one is 24″. These pop open in seconds and neatly store in the carrying case. These can be used with real balls outside or foam balls indoors or outdoors. You can even fit these in your golf bag, making it a terrific set to have with you.

Key Features:

Three different nets varying in size

Pop open in seconds

Can be used with real or foam balls

GoSports CHIPSTER Range - 3 Piece Golf Chipping Practice Net Target System with Carrying Case,… Price:$29.44 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Setup shouldn’t be a hassle

You won’t have an easier time setting up a net than with the RELILAC Pop Up Golf Chipping Net. This doesn’t require any tools to set up and it basically just pops open and is ready for you to use. Within seconds, you can be chipping balls into it. This features multiple pockets and targets to help you improve. You can aim high, in the middle, low, or to the sides to better hone your chipping prowess. This can be used indoors or outdoors and it fits in a 1.2′ handbag that is included.

Key Features:

Doesn’t require any tools

Multiple pockets and targets

Fits in a 1.2′ handbag

RELILAC Pop Up Golf Chipping Net - Indoor/Outdoor Golfing Target Accessories for Backyard Accur… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aim for the middle

When you’re using the PodiuMax Pop Up Golf Chipping Net, it’s clear where you need to shoot for. That’s because there are three bullseyes in the netting, allowing you to pick which one to aim for. This can be packed into the included handbag and it only weighs 1.3 pounds. It has an instant pop up design and it is great for some friendly competition. It is suitable to play indoors or outdoors and features high quality Tetoron that is knotless and will catch the balls. It measures 24″ x 24″ x 24″.

Key Features:

Three bullseyes

Weighs 1.3 pounds

Measures 24″ x 24″ x 24″

PodiuMax Pop Up Golf Chipping Net, Indoor/Outdoor Golfing Target Net for Accuracy and Swing Pra… Price:$16.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A combo game

What could be more fun than combining two classic outdoor activities? The GoSports BattleChip Backyard Golf Cornhole Game brings friends and families together. This is a hybrid of golf and cornhole, as you will chip balls into the nets on the slanted board to earn points. This includes a 3′ x 2′ target, a hitting mat, 16 color foam balls, and a carrying case. This offers dynamic gameplay over the course of nine holes. This is fun for all ages.

Key Features:

Golf and cornhole combined

16 color foam balls

Dynamic gameplay

GoSports BattleChip Backyard Golf Cornhole Game, Includes Chipping Target, 16 Foam Balls, Hitti… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have more to shoot at

The JEF WORLD OF GOLF Collapsible Chipping Net offers plenty to practice with. This measures 30″ in diameter, perfect for any level of golfer. It features three chipping baskets, allowing you to try and pick a precise one for more of a challenge. It is great for both left- and right-handed golfers and can be used indoors or outdoors. This folds up for an easier time storing it.

Key Features:

30″ in diameter

Three chipping baskets

Folds up easily

JEF WORLD OF GOLF Collapsible Chipping Net, 30 inch (GS1012) Price:$34.17 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now