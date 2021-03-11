If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While it’s true that many people aren’t traveling quite as much as they used to because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s also true that insanely popular Contigo travel mugs are rarely used for long-distance travel. Despite the moniker, people adore these stainless steel travel mugs and plastic water bottles because they make it easy to go from point A to point B without spilling a drop of liquid.

Whether you commute to work, drive or take a bus to school, or you’ve started hitting the gym again now that coronavirus case numbers have dropped a bit, you probably use a stainless steel travel mug or a plastic water bottle. Now, it’s time to ditch the ratty old one you’ve been using and upgrade with Amazon’s huge one-day Contigo travel mug sale.

Prices in this Amazon sale start at just $8.39 for a compact Contigo 14oz water bottle, and there are a few other options under $10 as well. If you want to save on Contigo’s most popular models, however, there are four deals in particular that you should check out:

Those deals and so many more can be found on Amazon right now, and they offer discounts up to 40% off. This sale only lasts for one day though, so it’s now or never! Check out all the deals in Amazon’s one-day Contigo travel mug sale, and you’ll find our five favorites down below.

Contigo Autoseal West Loop

Perfect travel mug – This mug is just the right size to be a travel companion. Plus, the Thermalock, double-walled vacuum insulation locks in temperature, keeping drinks hotter up to 7 hours or colder up to 20 hours

Sealed for protection – Powered by patented Autoseal technology, the West Loop travel mug automatically seals between sips; Reducing spills and temperature changes of coffee, tea, or any other beverage

Contigo Autoseal West Loop - Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Thermal Coffee Travel Mug - Keeps… List Price:$29.99 Price:$16.90 You Save:$13.09 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Contigo Snapseal 2-pack

SEAL IT IN: Leak-proof lid (when closed) for on-the-go convenience

FOR THE LONG HAUL: THERMALOCK double-wall stainless steel insulation keeps drinks hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18

LEND A HAND: One-handed drinking with no lids or caps to remove or misplace

Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug, 20 oz, Sake/Blue corn List Price:$20.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$6.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Contigo Autoseal West Loop 2-pack

Travel mug’s Autoseal technology is Leak- and spill-proof

Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 12 with thermalock vacuum insulation

One-Handed drinking with the push of a button

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 16 Oz, Stainless Steel… List Price:$31.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$10.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Contigo Autoseal West Loop 2.0 (2-pack)

One handed drinking with the push of a button

Easy Clean Lid opens completely for thorough cleaning and locks for added peace of mind

Fits in most car cup holders and under most single serve brewers

Contigo Autoseal West Loop 2.0 - Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Thermal Coffee Travel Mug - K… List Price:$31.99 Price:$28.00 You Save:$3.99 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Contigo Autospout Water Bottle

Easy-Clean Lid is designed to eliminate nooks and crannies where dirt and grime could get trapped

Pop-up straw features a spill-proof valve that prevents spills even when spout is open

BPA-free plastic lid and body are top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups

Contigo AUTOSPOUT Water Bottle, 20 oz, Blueberry & Green Apple List Price:$13.99 Price:$9.79 You Save:$4.20 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

