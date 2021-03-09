WandaVision has given fans a taste of what’s to come in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first title to kickstart Phase 4 wasn’t supposed to be a TV series on Disney+, but the coronavirus pandemic changed everything. Black Widow, which was supposed to launch in theaters in early May 2020, was delayed twice, and Marvel postponed its entire movie lineup. TV production had to suffer as well, as lockdowns also delayed work on the first MCU TV shows conceived for Disney+. As a result, 2020 turned out to be an unusual year for new Marvel content, as we had no new titles to enjoy while weathering the pandemic. We did get a large number of rumors, especially as 2020 drew to a close, and Marvel confirmed several of them in mid-December, during Disney’s Investor Day event.

One of the unexpected gems in that presentation was the first mention of the Fantastic Four reboot. Kevin Feige told the world that Jon Watts would direct it — Watts will have helmed all Spider-Man films by the time we get there. A few weeks later, Marvel’s boss said that Deadpool 3 would be the only R-rated film in the MCU for the time being. But Feige never offered fans launch dates for these two highly anticipated MCU attractions. This brings us to a brand new leak that reveals the release dates for both movies and two other films that lacked launch dates.

We’re in for two busy years when it comes to Marvel movies. Black Widow (May 7th), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9th), Eternals (November 5th), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17th) are all slated to launch in 2021. Then, 2022 will bring us Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25th), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6th), Black Panther 2 (July 8th), and Captain Marvel 2 (November 11th).

Feige also announced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in December. Marvel also confirmed at the time that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would hit theaters in 2023. Then there’s also the untitled Blade project part of the MCU. None of these Marvel movies got actual release dates.

A few days ago, site Cines Argentinos (via Murphy’s Multiverse) dropped the launch date for Ant-Man 3. The film is supposedly set to premiere on February 17th, 2023.

Charles Murphy, the founder of Murphy’s Multiverse who provided several Marvel leaks in recent years, posted on Twitter the purported release dates for Marvel’s 2023 films, as follows:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — February 17th, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5th, 2023

Fantastic Four — July 28th, 2023

Deadpool — November 3rd, 2023

Nothing is officially confirmed, however. Murphy also makes it clear that these titles are “always subject to change (especially in the time of COVID).”

