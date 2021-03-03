If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shake it up and serve your guests with the flavors of your choosing or let them choose their own with the help of salad dressing containers. Everybody has a specific salad dressing they like the best. Many people would say ranch is the best. Others may prefer Italian. Even more will probably say they just prefer oil and vinegar, likely olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Whatever your favorite is, there are easy ways to enjoy. But if you are having company over, it isn’t as nice to put out plastic bottles of salad dressings out on the table for them. Class it up a little with a salad dressing container. Even if you just pour from the plastic bottle into the container, it offers a much better presentation. If you’re someone who likes to make their own dressing, either from a packet or from scratch, storing it in a container is a simple way to keep it fresh. We’ve done the research and found five of the best salad dressing containers on the market. Check them out below and help everyone enjoy their salad.

Make it simple to use

Image source: Amazon

You don’t want your guests spooning out their dressing. The OXO Good Grips Little Salad Dressing Shaker will make sure they don’t have to. This is ideal for making, mixing, serving and storing dressings, sauces, and marinades. The wide opening allows you to accommodate all kinds of ingredients. This has a watertight and leak-proof seal, so even when you’re shaking up your dressing, it won’t spill. It holds up to a cup at a time in the small shaker and, if you choose the larger one, it holds one and a half cups. You’ll be able to shut it or open it with one hand, as the lever flips forward and back to either pour or seal. It is dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, and made from Tritan.

Key Features:

Wide opening

Watertight and leak-proof seal

Can be opened or closed with one hand

OXO Good Grips Little Salad Dressing Shaker- Black, Small Price:$12.74 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Know the proper measurements

Image source: Amazon

When you have the Kolder Salad Dressing Mixer Bottle, you’ll be ready to make numerous dressings. That’s because, on the bottle, there are eight different recipes for different dressings, such as Caesar, French, Italian, Greek, Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, and Asian. This serves and stores lighter versions of the dressings and can hold up to 13 ounces. You can also choose between light or classic versions of the dressings. There are permanent markings on the bottle that won’t fade or wear off. Both the bottle and the cap are dishwasher-safe and the bottle is made from glass.

Key Features:

Eight different recipes on the bottle

Holds up to 13 ounces

Permanent markings won’t fade

Kolder Salad Dressing Mixer Bottle for Light Recipes, Glass, 13-Ounce, Made in the USA, white List Price:$13.84 Price:$10.48 You Save:$3.36 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your dressing together

Image source: Amazon

When making dressings, they can separate before you have a chance to use them. But if you had the Whiskware Salad Dressing Shaker with BlenderBall Wire Whisk, you’ll be able to store them for longer. This 2.5-cup shaker helps you create creamy dressings, vinaigrettes, and marinades. With the help of the BlenderBall, you can shake your dressing and it will keep oil and vinegar mixed for up to an hour. The easy open-and-close spout allows for one-handed operation. There are printed markings in both cups and milliliters for more precise measurements. You can get it in glass or plastic and both are stain-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

Key Features:

Comes with a wire whisk

2.5-cup shaker

Offered in glass or plastic

Whiskware Salad Dressing Shaker with BlenderBall Wire Whisk, Glass Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Be ready to use right away

Image source: Amazon

The Good Seasons Italian Dressing Mix comes with a shaker and dressing mix. You’ll be able to start right away, thanks to the 1.4-ounce cruet that will hold your dressing. This comes with two Good Seasons Italian Dressing mixes, allowing you to create your dressing. The lid will come in either black or white. The bottle is made from glass and the lid is made out of plastic.

Key Features:

Includes two Italian Dressing mixes

Come with a 1.4-ounce cruet

Lid may be black or white

Good Seasons Italian Dressing Mix, 2 Packages with Cruet, 1.4 Oz. Net Price:$13.15 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store it without hassle

Image source: Amazon

You’ll love the design of the Hario Slim Dressing Bottle. This sleek bottle is made out of glass and comes with either a green or black top. It holds up to 240ml of dressing with clearly marked measurement lines. The lid will keep odors out and it is leak-proof, so you won’t spill. The glass bottle is heat-resistant and has an extremely slender profile that makes it easy to keep on your countertop or in your cupboard.

Key Features:

Comes with a green or black top

Holds up to 240ml

Keeps odors out

Hario Slim Dressing Bottle, 240ml, Black Price:$16.50 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now