If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Overloading your senses can be jarring, as you just may feel overwhelmed in the moment. If you happen to favor a specific sense more than another, you may have an acute awareness of what is going on if you use it. What we mean is, you may have a stronger sense of smell or taste or are able to hear better than others. When it comes to touch, there are certain items that just feel pleasing and interesting to anybody who encounters them. Whether it’s hard or slimy or wet or sharp, your brain will send signals that alert you of how it feels. Something that anybody will enjoy the feeling of is putty. There are people who use putty to calm themselves down and reengage their senses. It helps with fidgeting too. But there is also putty that you can use for artwork and to just play with. We’ve highlighted five of the best putty sets for you to experiment with and enjoy. Let’s take a look.

Relax your mind

Image source: Amazon

You can’t do much but enjoy the feeling of Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty. There are many different iterations of Crazy Aaron’s, as you can find ones that feel and smell different ways. The kind we have highlighted is Super Scarab, which has color-shifting tones of metallic blue, purple, copper, and red. The four-inch storage tin only weighs 3.2 ounces, but that provides you with a fifth of a pound of putty. You can stretch this, bounce it, pop it, tear it, and sculpt it. While you may generally think of putty as something children play with, this is for all ages three and up. This is manufactured with the help of exceptional individuals challenged with disabilities. It is made in the United States from non-toxic silicone. This will never dry out.

Key Features:

Only weighs 3.2 ounces

Stretch, bounce, pop, tear, or sculpt it

Made for ages three and up

Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty - Super Illusions: Super Scarab - Fidget Toy - Shifting Purple Col… Price:$13.94 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enhance your senses

Image source: Amazon

Watch the colors change when you’re using the Squeeze Craft Color Changing Frudge 4 Pack Slime Putty. Kids will love this playset as it delivers mysterious and gooey fun. The putty is heat-sensitive, so the longer you hold it, the more the color will change. As the temperature cools, it will restore to its beginning color. You can knead, tear, and mold this at home. The multi-sensory sludge will help develop fine motor skills including hand-eye coordination, gain strength, and dexterity. It also promotes calmness, stimulates focus, and helps relieve stress and tension. It can be used as a toy or as a gift.

Key Features:

Heat-sensitive

Develops motor skills

Promotes calmness and helps relieve stress

Squeeze Craft Color Changing Frudge Putty Heat Sensitive - 4 Pack Slime Putty - 2 Oz per Contai… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kids will have a blast

Image source: Amazon

Provide your children with tons of fun by giving them the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Slim Kit and Putty Lab. This comes with either four or eight different slimes or putties. The eight-pack includes magnetic putty, fluffy slime, glow in the dark putty, liquid slime, color-changing putty, snotty slime, bouncing putty, and 1 DIY glow in the dark slime lab. All of them come in storage tins to keep them organized. Thanks to the full-color learning guide, you can explore the science behind putties and slimes. It is all quality-tested and non-toxic.

Key Features:

Eight different slimes and putties

Full-color learning guide

Quality-tested and non-toxic

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Slime Kit & Putty Lab - 4 Types of Amazing Slime for Girls & Boys Plus… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Relieve your stress

Image source: Amazon

The FlintRehab Premium Quality Therapy Putty will increase dexterity in your hands. This is high quality silicone putty that is non-toxic and unscented. It is designed to increase flexibility, improve strength, decrease stiffness, and relieve joint pain. The different colors coordinate with the various textures. The yellow is extra soft. The red is soft. The green is medium and the blue is firm. You’ll get three ounces of each putty.

Key Features:

Non-toxic and unscented

Designed to increase flexibility

Different colors coordinate with various textures

FlintRehab Premium Quality Therapy Putty (4 Pack, 3-oz Each) for Hand Exercise Rehab. Fidgeting… List Price:$17.99 Price:$14.89 ($1.24 / Ounce) You Save:$3.10 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Buy it in bulk

Image source: Amazon

Impress your kids with the Crayola Silly Putty Original Bulk Set Bundle. This includes 24 original silly putty eggs and each one comes in a red egg for storage. This is perfect for travel and for parties, as everybody can get in on the fun. Stocking stuffers, party favors, giveaways, school functions and more are outfitted with this. The putty is made for ages four and up and it bounces extremely high and it is extremely flexible. There’s so many shapes you can turn this into.

Key Features:

Made for ages four and up

24 red eggs of putty

Extremely flexible

Crayola Silly Putty Original Bulk Set Bundle - 24 Pack List Price:$27.99 Price:$23.65 You Save:$4.34 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now