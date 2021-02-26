Netflix’s full slate of March 2021 releases is out, and it includes a whopping 55 different movies to look forward to.

There’s plenty in store across all genres, including plenty of fan favorites as well as new original Netflix films.

In this roundup, we’ll check out every single one of the new movies set to be added to Netflix’s ever-growing content catalog next month.

If we’re being perfectly frank, Netflix really hasn’t started off strong in 2021. Everyone’s favorite streaming content provider made a bold claim about releasing at least one new movie every week this year, which is good news considering it also just increased subscription prices yet again. Of course, there’s a difference between new content and new content that’s actually good. Sadly, top-tier Netflix originals have been few and far between so far in 2021 — the latest disappointment being I Care A Lot. We were so excited for this one, but it unraveled catastrophically toward the end.

We’re hoping that March 2021 fares a bit better where Netflix originals are concerned, and there are definitely some titles that look promising. On top of that, there are a TON of great inbound titles that Netflix is licensing from other studios. That’s especially true where movies are concerned, and now it’s time to check out every single one of the new movies headed to Netflix in March.

On March 1st alone, there are 19 different movies set to arrive on Netflix including the original documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. The rest is licensed third-party content, and you’ll find a slew of blockbusters including Batman Begins, Dances with Wolves, I Am Legend, Rain Man, The Dark Knight, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Training Day. And that’s just the new movies coming on March 1st!

Scroll down to see all the rest of the new movies Netflix has in store for subscribers in March 2021.

Streaming March 1st

Batman Begins (2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Streaming March 2nd

Black or White (2014)

Streaming March 3rd

Moxie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Streaming March 5th

Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇴

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸

Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

Streaming March 8th

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

Streaming March 10th

Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming March 11th

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Streaming March 12th

Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷

YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 14th

Audrey (2020)

Streaming March 15th

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

Streaming March 16th

Savages (2012)

Streaming March 17th

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming March 18th

Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Skylines (2020)

Streaming March 20th

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Streaming March 22nd

Philomena (2013)

Streaming March 24th

Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming March 25th

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

Streaming March 26th

Streaming March 29th

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Streaming March 30th

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Streaming March 31st

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

