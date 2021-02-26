If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no question that you want your party to go off without a hitch. The guest list is perfectly curated and the snacks are set. You have the beverages set and your outfit has been picked out. But you look around your home and realize that the inside doesn’t seem as festive. Decorations are a must for any great party. Any time of year, you can throw a shindig and the decorations could change, as in a Halloween party would have spooky decorations and a holiday themed one will be more festive. But something that you can use all year round and at any party is streamers. Streamers deliver the visual impact that you’re looking for, as you can hang them from the highest areas of the house or drape them along the walls. They bring a fun and exciting look to your party while adding that flair you were envisioning. For those who aren’t well-versed in party streamers, we’ve done your homework for you. Take a peek below at our picks for the best party streamers and liven up your get together.

Get the most out of your colors

Image source: Amazon

A large pack like the BllalaLab Crepe Paper Streamer Rolls Hanging Party Decorations will give you the options you want. You’ll get six rolls in at least two colors, most likely three. Each roll is 82 feet, so you’ll get 492 feet of paper. There are colors for Halloween, a gender reveal party, Thanksgiving, Fourth of July, a rainbow pack, and more. You can use this for gift wrapping, DIY projects, and more when you aren’t throwing a party. The paper is recyclable and eco-friendly, so you won’t have to worry about getting rid of it after you’re done.

Key Features:

Multiple colors to choose from

492 feet of paper

Great for gift wrapping too

Crepe Paper Streamer Rolls Hanging Party Decoration Total 490-Feet, 6 Rolls, Theme Party Stream… Price:$12.98 ($2.16 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wow your party guests

Image source: Amazon

You’ll love how vibrant your room looks when you hang the Coceca 12 Rolls Crepe Paper Streamers in 6 Colors. This contains 12 rolls of streamers, all in different colors. These colors pop and are very bright, so your home will look fantastic. This comes with two of blue, green, red, yellow, pink, and purple. Each roll is 1.77″ wide and 82 feet long. Each one is neatly bundled but simple to unlock and even easier to hang. This is suitable for DIY crafts, large scale activities, and more. You won’t trouble using these and they can be used for many occasions.

Key Features:

Contains 12 rolls of straemers

Blue, green, red, yellow, pink, and purple

Simple to unlock

Coceca 12 Rolls Crepe Paper Streamers in 6 Colors for Wedding Ceremony Various Large Festivals… Price:$8.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy the bargain

Image source: Amazon

The Mooerca 91.8 Feet Party Streamer Paper Decorations provides you with plenty of feet and colors. This package contains rolls of party streamers that are 1.77″ in width and 91.8 feet in length. You’ll get eight rolls in assorted colors like white, blue, green, yellow, red, rose red, orange, and purple. Each roll is neatly bundled and this cost-effective option makes a lot of sense for those who throw parties frequently. You can hang them from the ceiling to create a tent effect and twist them to create spirals. This delivers the style that you are looking for.

Key Features:

Eight rolls in assorted colors

Neatly bundled

Bang-for-your-buck purchase

91.8 Feet Party Streamer Paper Decorations Crepe Paper for Birthday, Wedding, Concert and Vario… Price:$8.89 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Just go at it solo

Image source: Amazon

Choose the Amscan Party Crepe Streamer that you need without getting ones you don’t. This is one jumbo roll that measures 500 feet on its own. It comes in 12 different colors: apple red, black, robin’s egg blue, bright pink, Caribbean blue, festive green, new pink, new purple, orange peel, royal blue, white, and yellow. This is high quality crepe paper that can be spun, twisted, or hung from anywhere. It can drape over your banisters or stretched across the room to fill it with more decoration.

Key Features:

One 500-foot roll

Comes in 12 different colors

High quality crepe paper

Amscan Party Crepe Streamer, 500', Robin's egg blue Price:$6.81 ($0.01 / Ft) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Handle all your decorating

Image source: Amazon

The Fecedy Happy Birthday Banner Set comes with all you’ll need to celebrate the birthday. All of the decorations are eco-friendly and you’ll get a paper banner that says Happy Birthday, paper pom poms, honeycomb balls, confetti, and plastic swirl streamers. The streamers are 31″ each while the confetti garland is 147.5″. This all comes in one package and there are nine different themes and color sets that you can choose from.

Key Features:

Comes with banner, confetti, streamers, honeycomb balls, and pom poms

Eco-friendly

Nine different themes

Fecedy Happy Birthday Banner with Colorful Paper Flag Bunting Paper Circle Confetti Garland Swi… Price:$13.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now