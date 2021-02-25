If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Has there been a bigger game-changer in the smart home market than Amazon’s Alexa speakers? We’re not sure there has.

Amazon’s current Echo lineup is its best yet, and the $100 4th-gen Echo Smart Speaker offers the best balance of performance and price.

This fantastic $100 smart speaker is on sale for $79.99 right now, and it includes two Philips Hue LED smart light bulbs for free.

The Amazon Echo smart speaker lineup was nothing short of a revelation when the first few models appeared on Amazon’s site. It quickly became obvious that Amazon’s virtual personal assistant Alexa was going to lead a smart home revolution — and it did.

These days, it’s hard to find a popular smart home gadget that doesn’t support Alexa — everyone loves being able to interact with smart home devices from anywhere using a series of simple voice commands. Echo speakers have gotten better and better over the years, culminating with the new 4th-generation Echo lineup that was released last year. Now, the crown jewel of Amazon’s Alexa smart speaker roster is on sale as part of a bundle deal that is unbeatable. In fact, it has quickly become our favorite Amazon bundle deal of 2021 so far.

Pop over to Amazon today and you’ll find the $100 4th-gen Echo Smart Speaker on sale for $79.99. The new Echo is the best of the best, offering dramatically improved performance and 360-degree sound at a price point that’s more than fair. Grab one right now, however, and you’ll get more than just a discount.

Picking up a new Echo for $79.99 would be a terrific deal on its own. But Amazon didn’t stop there, because the nation’s top online retailer is also throwing in not one but two free Philips Hue LED smart light bulbs for free! That’s a $30 value that makes this bundle worth $130. Grab one today, however, and you’ll get it all for just $79.99!

All-new Echo (4th Gen) - Charcoal - bundle with Philips Hue Bulbs (2-pack) List Price:$129.98 Price:$79.99 You Save:$49.99 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are Amazon’s bullet points from the bundle page:

This bundle contains the Echo (4th Gen) and Philips Hue Zigbee bulbs (2pk)

Automate your home set up with Philips and Alexa -use your voice to control your lights

New look, new sound – Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

Simple to set up and use – To set up your bulb, plug in and set up your Echo device, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Use your voice to name your bulb and begin using it immediately

Smart home made simple – With the built-in hub, easily set up compatible Zigbee devices or Ring Smart Lighting products (coming soon) to voice control lights, locks, and sensors.

Use your voice to control your lights, just say “Alexa, turn on lights” for a hands-free experience

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

