If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are nights where all you want to do is head to the local bar and post up for a bit, enjoy some drinks, and hang with your friends. You probably have a favorite place in mind where you know how good the TV setup is for the big game or where it might not be too crowded and you’ll be able to hear yourself have a conversation. Hometown bars tend to have a lot to like, especially items like dartboards and pool tables. This is a great way to pass some time while enjoying some beverages. Another piece of entertainment frequently seen is a shuffleboard table. A miniature shuffleboard setup allows you to take the outdoor game inside. If you’re looking for some fun to put in your restaurant, bar, or bring the games to your home, you should get a shuffleboard table. We’ve highlighted five of the best ones on the market to help you set the vibe and bring people in. Let’s take a look.

Go long

Image source: Amazon

Make it a professional game when you choose the Playcraft Woodbridge Shuffleboard Table. This comes in multiple sizes, ranging from 9′ all the way up to 16′. The 16′ option comes in four different finishes, so you can get it in espresso, honey oak, cherry, and black. Smaller sizes have two sets legs while larger ones have three sets. These are rigid, reinforced, double-paneled, arched pedestal legs with metal leg levelers and hinged doors for shelving and storage. This features a 1 3/4″ thick solid hardwood butcher-block playing surface that is finished with multiple coats of satin polyurethane to create that smooth and glossy area you need. This even has pro style climate adjusters and comes with deluxe pucks, a brush, high quality wax, and an abacus for keeping score.

Key Features:

Multiple sizes including 16′

Hinged doors for shelving and storage

Comes with pucks, a brush, wax, and an abacus

Playcraft Woodbridge 16' Espresso Shuffleboard Table Price:$1,695.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Double up your games

Image source: Amazon

Get the most out of your set when you have the GoSports Shuffleboard and Curling 2 in 1 Board Game. This has shuffleboard on one side and curling on the other side, so you’ll be able to play them interchangeably. It is made using a solid wood surface, making it far superior to cheaper models. You’ll get eight rolling glider pucks that mimic the real-life equipment. This is ideal for two to four players and the game boards measure 45″ x 13″, allowing you to place them on an elevated surface and enjoy.

Key Features:

Shuffleboard on one side and curling on the other

Made using a solid wood surface

Measure 45″ x 13″

GoSports Mini Bocce Tabletop Game Set for Kids & Adults - Includes 8 Mini Bocce Balls, Pallino… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get ready for the bar

Image source: Amazon

You’ll think you’re down at your local pub when you use the Atomic 9′ Platform Shuffleboard Table. That’s because this is a real deal option that is as far as it gets. This fits in any space, as it measures 108.25″ x 24.25″ x 31″. The playing surface is poly-coated and offers smooth action for your puck. The pedestal legs offers optimum stability and consistently level playing. This comes with four blue pucks, four red ones, and a canister of shuffleboard wax. The side of the board has an abacus for you to keep score with.

Key Features:

9-foot table

Pedestal legs offer stability

Comes with eight pucks and wax

Atomic 9’ Platinum Shuffleboard Table with Poly-coated Playing Surface for Smooth, Fast Puck… List Price:$629.99 Price:$587.42 You Save:$42.57 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bring it with you

Image source: Amazon

Set up the Carrom 650.01 Shuffleboard Game wherever you have space in your home. This mini shuffleboard is ideal for playing indoors or at a picnic. It checks in at 44.75″ x 12.75″ x 1.5″ and only weighs 11 pounds. This is very portable, so you can carry it to a friend’s house without any hassle. The court graphics are screen printed with high quality and lead-free ink. This comes with eight roller-bearing pucks that slide easily.

Key Features:

Weighs 11 pounds

Court graphics are screen printed

Can be set up wherever you have space

Carrom 650.01 Shuffleboard Game List Price:$62.00 Price:$38.19 You Save:$23.81 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find one that catches your eye

Image source: Amazon

The Barrington Collection Shuffleboard Table comes in many different styles. There are six different versions that check in at 9′ long and all of them have a unique look. There is also a 12′ option that you can choose as well. The arcade shuffleboard field is UV-coated for fast action puck movement. Each table has a different style of legs but all are stable and level for superior gameplay. They come with everything that you’ll need to begin playing.

Key Features:

Seven style versions

UV-coated shuffleboard field

Come with everything to play

Barrington 9 ft. Allendale Collection Shuffleboard Table List Price:$809.99 Price:$749.99 You Save:$60.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now