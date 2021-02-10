If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Echo Dot is the company’s best-selling smart speaker for one main reason: The low price.

The Dot also goes on sale all the time with discounts up to 50% off.

Even at half off, the Dot’s price still never drops as low as Amazon’s current Echo Flex sale — plus you get a free bonus with your purchase!

There’s nothing our readers have been scooping up more these days than best-selling Powecom KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer. Of course, it’s not a mystery why that would be the case. Despite multiple coronavirus vaccines that have now been authorized, experts say things won’t even start to get back to normal until sometime in late 2021 at the soonest. As a result, our responsible readers are fighting off their pandemic fatigue and stocking up on essentials.

Since you’re being such a good and responsible citizen, you might as well reward yourself with a little something special that Amazon cooked up this week!

The most recent new addition to Amazon’s Echo smart speaker lineup is an entry-level Alexa speaker called the Echo Flex. While the Echo Dot is great for Alexa and for streaming music, the Echo Flex is pretty much a dedicated Alexa device. It’s very compact and doesn’t take up any space on a desk or table because it’s just a small box that plugs into the wall. On top of that, it retails for just $25, which is half of what Amazon charges for the Dot.

Amazon’s 4th-gen Echo Dot happens to be on sale right now for $44.99, which is a terrific price. But if you go for the Echo Flex instead, you’ll only pay $14.99! That’s the lowest price Amazon has ever charged for an Alexa speaker… and it even includes a free LED smart light bulb!

There’s pretty much no way this deal will much longer. In fact, delivery estimates are already starting to slip. Hurry up and get in on the action while you can!

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$34.98 Price:$14.99 You Save:$19.99 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s more info about the Echo Flex from Amazon’s product page:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

Connect with others – Drop in on or make announcements to other rooms that have a compatible Echo device. Call hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics.

