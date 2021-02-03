One look at the list of releases for February 2021 is enough to see that it isn’t set to be the most exciting month for Netflix subscribers.

There are a few diamonds in the rough though, including Malcolm & Marie, with John David Washington and Zendaya, and I Care A Lot, starring Rosamund Pike and Dianne Wiest.

In this roundup, we’ll show you the full schedule of all 42 new movies set to hit Netflix this month — including 12 movies that have already been released this week.

Have you been waiting for the perfect opportunity to spend plenty of time going back and watching all the awesome Netflix content you missed over the past year? Well, February is it. We can’t even remember the last time Netflix’s lineup of hotly anticipated new releases was so barren. The good news is that there are at least a few big new originals set to debut this month, like I Care A Lot and Malcolm & Marie.

The new Netflix original film I Care A Lot stars Rosamund Pike as a grifter who tries to swindle elderly people like Jennifer Peterson, played by Dianne Wiest, out of their savings. This flick looks terrific and you should definitely add it to your list right away. Then there’s Malcolm & Marie, which stars John David Washington as a director whose relationship with his girlfriend, played by Zendaya, hits a rough patch as they wait for the critics’ reviews of his first film.

Aside from those two movies, February’s schedule of Netflix originals is beyond sparse. As for third-party content, there are thankfully some solid titles on the list, but you’re obviously not going to find anything brand new since this is all older content that Netflix has licensed temporarily from other studios. Highlights include the Christopher Nolan blockbuster Inception, Eat Pray Love, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, and a few more.

Streaming February 1st

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

Zathura (2005)

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 5th

Streaming February 8th

War Dogs (2016)

Streaming February 10th

Streaming February 11th

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 12th

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 13th

Monsoon (2019)

Streaming February 19th

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 20th

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 21st

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Streaming February 23rd

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming February 25th

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 26th

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Coming Soon

Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)

Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

