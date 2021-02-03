- One look at the list of releases for February 2021 is enough to see that it isn’t set to be the most exciting month for Netflix subscribers.
- There are a few diamonds in the rough though, including Malcolm & Marie, with John David Washington and Zendaya, and I Care A Lot, starring Rosamund Pike and Dianne Wiest.
- In this roundup, we’ll show you the full schedule of all 42 new movies set to hit Netflix this month — including 12 movies that have already been released this week.
Have you been waiting for the perfect opportunity to spend plenty of time going back and watching all the awesome Netflix content you missed over the past year? Well, February is it. We can’t even remember the last time Netflix’s lineup of hotly anticipated new releases was so barren. The good news is that there are at least a few big new originals set to debut this month, like I Care A Lot and Malcolm & Marie.
The new Netflix original film I Care A Lot stars Rosamund Pike as a grifter who tries to swindle elderly people like Jennifer Peterson, played by Dianne Wiest, out of their savings. This flick looks terrific and you should definitely add it to your list right away. Then there’s Malcolm & Marie, which stars John David Washington as a director whose relationship with his girlfriend, played by Zendaya, hits a rough patch as they wait for the critics’ reviews of his first film.
Aside from those two movies, February’s schedule of Netflix originals is beyond sparse. As for third-party content, there are thankfully some solid titles on the list, but you’re obviously not going to find anything brand new since this is all older content that Netflix has licensed temporarily from other studios. Highlights include the Christopher Nolan blockbuster Inception, Eat Pray Love, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, and a few more.
We already covered the full Netflix February 2021 releases list and then we narrowed things down to just the 45 new Netflix originals set to premiere next month. Now, we’ll take a look at each of the 42 different movies coming to Netflix in February — including 12 that are already available to stream now.
Streaming February 1st
- The Bank Job (2008)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- The Patriot (2000)
- Rocks (2019)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- Zathura (2005)
Streaming February 3rd
- All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM
- Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 5th
- The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
- Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
- Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
- Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
- Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 8th
- War Dogs (2016)
Streaming February 10th
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM
- The World We Make (2019)
Streaming February 11th
- Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM
- Middle of Nowhere (2012)
- Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM
- Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 12th
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 13th
- Monsoon (2019)
Streaming February 19th
- I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 20th
- Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 21st
- The Conjuring (2013)
- The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Streaming February 23rd
- Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming February 25th
- Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 26th
- Captain Fantastic (2016)
- Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
- Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM
- No Escape (2015)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Coming Soon
- Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)
- Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
