By Zach Epstein
February 3rd, 2021 at 4:58 PM
  • One look at the list of releases for February 2021 is enough to see that it isn’t set to be the most exciting month for Netflix subscribers.
  • There are a few diamonds in the rough though, including Malcolm & Marie, with John David Washington and Zendaya, and I Care A Lot, starring Rosamund Pike and Dianne Wiest.
  • In this roundup, we’ll show you the full schedule of all 42 new movies set to hit Netflix this month — including 12 movies that have already been released this week.

Have you been waiting for the perfect opportunity to spend plenty of time going back and watching all the awesome Netflix content you missed over the past year? Well, February is it. We can’t even remember the last time Netflix’s lineup of hotly anticipated new releases was so barren. The good news is that there are at least a few big new originals set to debut this month, like I Care A Lot and Malcolm & Marie.

The new Netflix original film I Care A Lot stars Rosamund Pike as a grifter who tries to swindle elderly people like Jennifer Peterson, played by Dianne Wiest, out of their savings. This flick looks terrific and you should definitely add it to your list right away. Then there’s Malcolm & Marie, which stars John David Washington as a director whose relationship with his girlfriend, played by Zendaya, hits a rough patch as they wait for the critics’ reviews of his first film.

Aside from those two movies, February’s schedule of Netflix originals is beyond sparse. As for third-party content, there are thankfully some solid titles on the list, but you’re obviously not going to find anything brand new since this is all older content that Netflix has licensed temporarily from other studios. Highlights include the Christopher Nolan blockbuster Inception, Eat Pray Love, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, and a few more.

We already covered the full Netflix February 2021 releases list and then we narrowed things down to just the 45 new Netflix originals set to premiere next month. Now, we’ll take a look at each of the 42 different movies coming to Netflix in February — including 12 that are already available to stream now.

Streaming February 1st

  • The Bank Job (2008)
  • Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
  • Eat Pray Love (2010)
  • Inception (2010)
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • Rocks (2019)
  • Shutter Island (2010)
  • Zathura (2005)

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 5th

Streaming February 8th

  • War Dogs (2016)

Streaming February 10th

Streaming February 11th

Streaming February 12th

Streaming February 13th

  • Monsoon (2019)

Streaming February 19th

Streaming February 20th

  • Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 21st

  • The Conjuring (2013)
  • The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Streaming February 23rd

  • Pelé NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming February 25th

  • Geez & Ann NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 26th

Coming Soon

  • Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)
  • Sisyphus NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Vincenzo NETFLIX ORIGINAL

